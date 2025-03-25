Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Tuesday. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-38 record, while Charlotte is 14th with a 18-53 record.

The two teams have played each other 125 times in the regular season, with the Magic holding a 65-60 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Orlando looking for the sweep. They last played on Feb. 12, when the Magic won 102-86, behind Paolo Banchero’s 24 points, while Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 19 points.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 25, at Spectrum Center.

The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Magic (-210) vs. Hornets (+175)

Spread: Magic (-5) vs. Hornets (+5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o213) vs. Hornets -110 (u213)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Magic will play the second leg of a back-to-back after a convincing 118-106 win against the LA Lakers on Monday. It was a great win, as LA was at full strength, with LeBron James and Luka Doncic playing.

Orlando was led by Franz Wagner’s 32 points, while Paolo Banchero had 30 points. The team has won two straight games and has a 2.0-game lead over the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls. The Magic will try to strengthen their hold on the eighth spot, as it gives them two shots in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are on a two-game losing streak and have won four of their past 10 games. They have also been eliminated from playoff contention, so they don’t have anything to play for. They must now get back to the drawing board and plan for the upcoming draft.

Charlotte is coming off of a 122-105 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday. LaMelo Ball had a double-double of 18 points and 11 assists, while Nick Smith Jr. and Miles Bridges contributed 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets betting props

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 28.5. He's coming off of three straight games of 30 points or more. Bet on Banchero to go over.

Miles Bridges’ points total is set at 19.5. He has crossed that mark just once in the past five games and should find it even difficult against Orlando’s defense. Bet on the under.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Magic to get a win on the road. They have been the far better team this season and should cover the spread for a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game, with the team total just going past 213 points.

