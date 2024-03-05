Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

There are nine games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, including the Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets. It's just the second meeting of the season between the two Eastern Conference teams, with the Magic winning the first game 130-117 on Nov. 26 in Orlando.

It was the Magic's third straight win over the Hornets since last season. Franz Wagner led the way with 30 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Cole Anthony scored 30 points off the bench. Paolo Banchero had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Tuesday's game will be the 120th regular-season meeting between the Magic and Hornets. The Magic are ahead 60-59 in the all-time head-to-head matchup, but the two teams have split the last 10 games.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets match is on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte.

Moneyline: Magic (-380) vs Hornets (+310)

Spread: Magic -8.5 (-113) vs Hornets +8.5 (-107)

Total (O/U): Magic o207.5 (-105) vs Hornets u207.5 (-115)

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Orlando Magic are on a three-game winning streak after beating the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The Magic are sixth in the Eastern Conference and just a full game behind the New York Knicks for the No. 4 spot.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are coming off their fourth straight loss. The Hornets remain among the worst teams in the league, but their last two defeats against the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors were close games.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets starting lineups

Markelle Fultz is the only player on the Magic's injury report, and he's listed as questionable. Coach Jamahl Mosley is expected to stick with his starting five of Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are without LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, Cody Martin and Mark Williams. Coach Steve Clifford will likely use a starting lineup of Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Brandon Miller, Mikal Bridges and Grant Williams.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 20.5 points. He's projected to score 21.8 points and has scored 29 points in back-to-back games. Bet on him to continue his hot streak and drop more than 21 points.

Brandon Miller is projected to score under 18.5 points. He's favored to go under despite scoring 26 points on Sunday after missing a game. Take the risk, and bet on Miller to get over, as he will likely be the first option by the Hornets.

Franz Wagner also has an over/under of 18.5 points but is favored to go over unlike Miller. He has scored at least 19 points twice in his last four games. He's due for a big game, but take the risk, and bet on him to go under 18.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Magic are the favorites to beat the Hornets on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center. The Magic might be the road team but are playing much better than the Hornets.

