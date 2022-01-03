Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings go up against each other in Chicago as the Orlando Magic visit the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls.

The Orlando Magic currently find themselves 14th in the Eastern Conference after a tumultuous start to the season. The Magic's record currently stands at 7-30 and are on a five-game losing streak. They will be hoping to bring that to a halt against the Chicago Bulls. Despite Cole Anthony's impressive campaign thus far, the Magic have only won two of their last 10 games and have only won five games on the road all season long.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have been flying high as they sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record and are one game ahead of second seed Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls are currently on a seven-game winning streak and will be looking to extend that against the lowly Orlando Magic. Superstar Zach LaVine continues to be the focal point on offense alongside DeMar DeRozan as they are 12-4 at home this season.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Orlando Magic star Cole Anthony

The big loss for the Orlando Magic in this matchup will be their star guard Cole Anthony, who has been ruled out due to a sprained ankle. Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez are the other absentees for the Magic as both have entered health and safety protocols laid down by the NBA.

Player Status Reason Cole Anthony Out Ankle Robin Lopez Out Covid-19 Chuma Okeke Out Covid-19

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Chicago Bulls can rely on the services of Lonzo Ball once again

The Chicago Bulls will be without the services of Javonte Green, Tyler Cook and Alex Caruso due to injuries. Tony Bradley will also miss the game as he has entered health and safety protocols.

Player Status Reason Alex Caruso Out Foot Tony Bradley Out Covid-19 Tyler Cook Out Ankle Javonte Green Out Abductor

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

In the absence of Cole Anthony, Hassani Gravett and Gary Harris are expected to man the backcourt for the Magic. The forwards will be Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., with the center position being played by Mo Bamba.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic Gary Harris & Terrence Ross combined tonight:



56 PTS

57% FG

7 STL Gary Harris & Terrence Ross combined tonight:56 PTS57% FG7 STL https://t.co/Am2tfjBOFs

Chicago Bulls

With Lonzo Ball returning, the backcourt will be handled by him and Zach LaVine. DeMar DeRozan and Derrick Jones Jr. will man the frontcourt, while the center will be Nikola Vučević.

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard: Hassani Gravett, Shooting Guard: Gary Harris, Small Forward: Franz Wagner, Power Forward: Wendell Carter Jr., Center: Mo Bamba

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard: Lonzo Ball, Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine, Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan, Power Forward: Derrick Jones Jr., Center: Nikola Vučević

