Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 17, 2023

The Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls will take on each other again after their matchup on Wednesday. This time, they will be tangling in the NBA In-Season Tournament as part of the East Group C. Orlando eked out a 96-94 win in their first meeting and will be looking to make it back-to-back victories on the road against the Bulls. Chicago, which could have won the said game, will be hoping to bounce back and even their season series.

The Bulls, even without DeMar DeRozan, nearly won Wednesday’s game against the Magic. DeRozan is questionable while Alex Caruso is probable. Everyone on Chicago’s roster will need to step up to defend their home court.

Paolo Banchero’s game-winning shot will give the Magic confidence that they can make it two in a row in Chicago. The 2023 Rookie of the Year will again be front and center of Orlando’s attack.

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Orlando Magic (6-5) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-8)

Date and Time: November 17 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Game preview

Without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls refused to wilt. They were down big a few times but always rose to the occasion. They just couldn’t pull off the win in the end.

Chicago could miss the six-time All-Star again due to personal reasons. They will be at a disadvantage, particularly on the offensive end without him.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero scored the game-winning shot but he struggled for most of Wednesday night. If he had not missed some open shots, the game would not have gone down the wire. The Magic will be looking to stamp their advantage early on and keep it that way.

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted lineups

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black could be the starters for the Magic.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan could counter with Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig, Nikola Vucevic, Colby White and Zach Lavine. If DeMar DeRozan is available, he should fill in his usual spot at the expense of Craig.

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

Zach LaVine is averaging 21.7 points per game this season for the Chicago Bulls. The over/under points prop for him on Friday is 22.5. Bettors have a line of -115 for over and -105 for under. If DeRozan is unavailable again, the high-flying guard could surpass that line.

Paolo Banchero of the Magic is averaging 18.7 points per contest this season. The over/under points prop for him is 19.5. Betters have a line of -113 for over and -105 for under. Banchero could have easily gone over that line if not for some missed open shots in the first game between the two teams. He could do it this time on Friday.

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

The Magic gave the Bulls every reason to win their first meeting. Zach LaVine and crew just could not do it. Banchero saved Orlando its blushes and should be the top player for the Magic again. If Orlando does not lose focus, they should come away with the win.

Orlando has a +2 odds in the game. The moneyline is +110 for the Magic and -130 for the Bulls.