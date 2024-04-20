Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips for 2024 NBA Playoffs | April 20, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the four 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the first game of their best-of-seven series. The two teams met four times in the regular season and split the series 2-2. Orlando won the most recent matchup 116-109 on Feb. 22.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 20.

The Cavaliers hold a 65-61 all-time advantage, while the Magic have the edge in the playoffs at 4-2. Orlando won the most recent regular-season game between the two teams behind Moritz Wagner’s 22 points and seven rebounds. Darius Garland led the Cavs with 18 points and 10 assists.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 1 of the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 1 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Magic (+165) vs. Cavaliers (-200)

Spread: Magic (+4.5) vs. Cavaliers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o207.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u207.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Magic start the playoffs on the road after finishing the season as the fifth seed with a 47-35 record. They split their last 10 games of the regular season and won the final game 113-88 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Experience might be an issue for Orlando as most of its players have never played in an offseason game.

The Cavaliers have home-court advantage after finishing the season as the fourth seed with a 48-34 record. They lost the final game of the season 120-110 against the Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland was scratchy toward the end with just four wins in the final 10 games. The team needs to start strong at home, as any lapses there and the Cavs could be looking at a long series.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Magic have a clean bill of health. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Jonathan Issac

Orlando’s key substitutes should be Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac and Moritz Wagner.

The Cavaliers will be without three players on Saturday. Dean Wade (knee), Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) have been ruled out for the series opener. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Evan Mobley C: Jarrett Allen

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 21.5 points. It might be too much of an ask from a player who is making his playoffs debut, especially against the defense of Mobley and Allen. Banchero should end the game with less than 21.5 points.

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 25.5 points. Mitchell is one of those players who excel when the lights are the brightest. His playoff point average of 27.8 exhibits that. Mitchell should have a great game and score over 25.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are slightly favored at home. Cleveland is far more experienced at this stage of the season and that should show against the inexperienced Magic. The Cavs should cover the spread for a win. This should be a defensive game with the team total staying under 207.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback