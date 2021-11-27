Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland are 11th in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando are dead bottom. Both teams will go into Saturday on five-game losing streaks.

The Cavs were 9-5 before their losing streak. On the positive side, the Cavaliers have one of the best roster depths in the league. Eight of their players are averaging 10+ points this season. Ricky Rubio has been tremendous with his playmaking and outside shooting.

However, against strong defenses, the Cavaliers have suffered heavily. They are currently averaging 102.9 points per game. They will need to improve their ball rotation and space creation against teams that are too good for their current offensive plays.

The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, have nothing to show for their season apart from Cole Anthony's development. They have only won four of their 20 games. Although Orlando have six players averaging 10+ points, their offense has struggled to create an impact. The Magic are averaging 100.2 points per game, the third-lowest in the entire league, and also have one of the worst defenses.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz' continued absence is proving to be too costly for the team. Both youngsters are capable scorers, and were expected to be crucial additions to the Orlando Magic's disappointing offense.

According to CBS Sports, Fultz is expected to be out at least until December 15th, while Isaac is expected to be out until December 30th.

E'Twaun Moore and Michael Carter-Williams, who along with Isaac and Fultz, are yet to play a single game this season, and remain sidelined. Cole Anthony, who has now missed four games, remains unconfirmed for this match.

Player Name Status Reason E'Twaun Moore Out Knee Injury Michael Carter -Williams Out Ankle Injury Jonathan Isaac Out Knee Injury Markelle Fultz Out Knee Injury Cole Anthony Questionable Ankle Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Collin Sexton, who has averaged 16 points per game, has been listed as out due to a left knee meniscular tear. He is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on left meniscus tear, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Charania also said that Evan Mobley is expected to return to the lineup against the Magic. Mobley is averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds per game this season, but is listed as probable for this match. Meanwhile, Lamar Stevens has been listed as questionable because of a sprained right ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Evan Mobley Probable Sprained right elbow Lamar Stevens Questionable Sprained right ankle Collin Sexton Out Meniscal tear

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

RJ Hampton will be the likely replacement for Sexton on Saturday. Jalen Suggs should join Hampton in the backcourt as the team's shooting guard.

Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. could play in the frontcourt as the starting forwards, while Mo Bamba starts as the center. Carter is averaging 13 points and 9.4 rebounds this season, and has been a legitimate threat from the outside.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers will likely start with Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro in the backcourt. Garland is Cleveland's top scorer, and is averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 assists this campaign. He is also the second-best downtown shooter in the team, landing 2.5 threes on average per outing.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' frontcourt will likely feature Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade. Ricky Rubio could be a crucial scorer and playmaker coming off the bench against the Magic.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - RJ Hampton | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Dean Wade | Center - Jarrett Allen.

