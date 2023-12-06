Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 6, 2023

The Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet for the first time this season on Wednesday. Orlando will be looking to get back on the winning track after its nine-game winning run was snapped by the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Magic didn’t have an answer for Mikal Bridges who had 42 points, 22 of which came in Brooklyn’s scorching-hot start. Jamahl Mosley’s team has regrouped after a three-day break and will be raring to go up against the Cavaliers.

Over two months into the season, the Cavaliers are still groping for consistency. They hold an 11-9 record and have surprisingly been struggling on the offensive end. Cleveland needed everything they could give before coming out with a win against the slumping Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The Cavs will need to play a lot better against the in-form Magic.

Orlando’s young core of Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner have been a revelation. They have been playing like seasoned veterans during their nine-game winning run. The loss to the Nets does not hide the fact that they are turning out to be a tough matchup for any team in the NBA.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Orlando Magic (14-6) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9)

Date and Time: December 6, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview

Orlando’s young core looks flashy with their athletic plays and highlight reels. But, the team’s defense has been where they have hung their hats on. They are third in defensive rating behind the top-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves and the second-placed Boston Celtics. Even if their shots don’t fall, the Magic are almost always competitive due to their lockdown defense.

A team that has Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland is surprisingly struggling on the offensive end. They are 23rd in offensive rating and have hardly looked like the smooth team that punched a playoff ticket last season. Fortunately, the Cavs’ defense has held its own, ranking eighth in defensive rating.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted starting lineups

Goga Bitadze will most likely start as Wendell Carter Jr. has been ruled out. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and rookie Anthony Black complete the Magic’s first five.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to go to their usual starting unit that is made up of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring with 27.1 points per game. Mitchell’s points prop is over 26.5 (-113) and under 28.5 (-113). “Spida” has scored over 26 points in four out of his last 10 games. Orlando’s defense could make it tough for him to get over the said mark.

Darius Garland is the Cavs’ second-best scorer with 19.3 PPG. The over/under points prop for him is 20.5. Bettors get -115 for over and -110 for under. Garland has hit over 20 points in five out of his last 10 games.

Paolo Banchero averages 19.5 PPG, which is second-best on the Magic. The points prop for him is over 18.5 (-120) and under 19.5 (-120). Banchero has scored over 18 points in seven out of his last 10 games. Cleveland’s frontline, though, is one of the best in the NBA and might cause him trouble.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

The moneyline for the Magic is +152 while it’s -180 for the Cavaliers. Orlando is a +4.5 underdog against Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Magic are the in-form team with the kind of defense that travels well on the road. They might lose this game to the Cavaliers, but they are likely to cover the spread.