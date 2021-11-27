Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

The Orlando Magic come into this game falling to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. After starting the game well, Orlando was given a strong response by the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points in the game and led the way for the Bulls in a 123-88 win. This was the Magic's sixteenth loss of the season. They will go to Cleveland in hopes of reviving their campaign with a victory.

Their opponents, the Cavaliers, also come into the game after a loss to the red-hot Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker scored 35 points for the 2021 Western Conference champions to lead them to a 120-115 win on the night. This was the Cavs' tenth loss of the season. The team had been doing extremely well this year, however, injuries to Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton have derailed their campaign. They will be coming into the game hoping to grab a win and continue their pursuit of a playoff spot this year.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, November 27, 9:00 PM ET [Sunday, November 28, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

The Orlando Magic have a 4-16 record and are fifteenth in the Eastern Conference. They have had some good performances, but the lack of firepower has cost them dearly. With Cole Anthony injured in recent games, the team's offense has not been in a good flow. The Magic will be hoping he returns to action soon and revives the team from this slump. Beating the Cavs is going to be tough for the Magic, but they will have to go all-in and put up an incredible performance to do so and improve their record for the season.

Key Player - Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. has been one of the best players for the Magic this season. The youngster is averaging 13.0 PPG and 9.4 RPG through 20 games. He scored 26 points and secured 10 rebounds in the game against the Bulls. Carter Jr. will be asked upon to continue putting up a similar performance to inspire the team to a victory against the Cavs on Saturday.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs, G - Gary Harris, F - Franz Wagner, F - Wendell Carter Jr., C - Mo Bamba

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most surprising teams of the 2021-22 season. They started the season well and showed great promise. Injuries have been a concern for the Cavs, but the team has been resilient and has continued to play good basketball. Facing the Magic at this juncture would be a great opportunity for the Cavs, as the young guns of the team will go out blazing and try to pull off a win.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen is having a brilliant season so far. He is averaging 15.3 PPG and 11.2 RPG through 16 games. The 23-year-old is a vital part of the young core and is doing well to keep the team going in the absence of Mobley and Sexton. Allen will be hoping to add another big performance when he takes the floor against the Magic on Saturday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Isaac Okoro, F - Lauri Markkanen, F - Dean Wade, C - Jarrett Allen

Magic vs Cavs Match Prediction

Both teams come into the game in desperate need of a win. However, considering the way these teams have played so far, it looks like the Cavs have the upper hand over the Magic in this game at the Mortgage FieldHouse.

Where to watch the Magic vs Cavs game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Magic vs Cavs game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Ohio.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra