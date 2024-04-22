Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Preview - April 22, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Monday. This will be the second matchup of their best-of-seven series, with Cleveland winning the first game 97-83 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Apr. 22.

The Cavaliers hold a 65-61 all-time advantage, while the Magic have the edge in the playoffs at 4-3. The Cavs won Game 1 behind Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points. Paolo Banchero had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists on his playoff debut.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 2 of the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Monday, Apr. 22, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+180) vs. Cavaliers (-220)

Spread: Magic (+5.5) vs. Cavaliers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o202.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u202.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Magic really struggled to score in Game 1, shooting a dismal 32.6% from the field, 21.6% from beyond the arc and 63.3% from the free-throw line. If Orlando is to steal one on the road, it simply needs to shoot better. Jalen Suggs needs to bounce back from his 4-of-16 shooting performance and provide ample support for Banchero.

The Cavaliers struggled from the 3-point line as well, shooting just 26.7%. However, they were decent from the field (44.4%) and free-throw line (81.0%). While Mitchell’s performance stood out, it was an overall effort as four of the five starters scored in double-digits. Evan Mobley was great on the defensive end with three blocks.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Magic have a clean bill of health for Game 2. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Jonathan Issac

Orlando’s key substitutes should be Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner.

As was the case Saturday, the Cavaliers will be without Dean Wade (knee), Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) on Monday, too. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Evan Mobley C: Jarrett Allen

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Jalen Suggs has an over/under of 12.5 points. After a dismal outing on his playoff debut, expect Suggs to be more composed and score more than 12.5 points.

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 26.5 points. Cleveland, in all probability, will go as far as Mitchell takes the team. He should have another great offensive showing in Game 2 and score over 26.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are favored to win Game 2 at home. While the Magic should be better prepared after having experienced the pressure of playoff basketball on Saturday, Cleveland is the better team and should cover the spread for a win. This should be another defensive matchup; however, the Magic should score better. The team total will somehow eclipse 202.5 points.

