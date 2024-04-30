Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Preview - April 30, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with the series tied 2-2. The Magic won Game 4 112-89 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 30.

The Cavaliers hold a 65-61 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Magic lead the playoffs 6-4. Orlando won Game 4 behind Franz Wagner’s 34 points and 13 rebounds. Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 21 points and nine rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 5 of the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+165) vs. Cavaliers (-200)

Spread: Magic (+4.5) vs. Cavaliers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o199.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u199.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Magic took care of business at home to tie the series 2-2. However, they need to win at least one game on the road to win the series. Orlando had to depend too much on Paolo Banchero in the first two games; however, other players showed up during the home games. The key now will be to carry forward this momentum into Cleveland and get a much-needed road win.

The Cavaliers really struggled to score on the road, as evidenced by their 83- and 89-point showing in Game 3 and Game 4, respectively. Donovan Mitchell was ineffective as well with just 13 points and 18 points. Cleveland must be happy to be back home and will look forward to taking care of home-court advantage.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Magic reported no injuries before the game. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Jonathan Issac

Orlando’s key substitutes should be Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner.

The Cavaliers will be without Dean Wade (knee, out indefinitely), Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle). Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Evan Mobley C: Jarrett Allen

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 21.5 points. After scoring just nine points on Saturday, he is due for a big game and should end the night with over 21.5 points.

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 24.5 points. After two games where he totaled just 31 points, Mitchell needs to be aggressive or the Cavs stand the chance of dropping a game at home. Mitchell should have more than 24.5 points.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavs are favored to win at home but we are going with the upset. Orlando’s supporting cast found its form in the past two games and that should help the players greatly on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero is expected to be better than he was in Game 4 as well, which should only help the Magic’s cause. This could be another low-scoring game with the team total being under 199.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback