Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Preview - May 5, 2024 | Game 7, 2024 NBA Playoffs

After surviving Donovan Mitchell’s 50-point masterpiece in Game 6, the Orlando Magic will try to send the Cleveland Cavaliers on vacation on Sunday. The young Magic survived Mitchell’s onslaught to force a do-or-die showdown on the road. Orlando, which is winless in Cleveland this series, will count on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to drag them to the finish line.

The Cavaliers got an all-time great performance from “Spida” but very little from everyone else. That has to change in the win-or-go-home showdown, particularly if Jarrett Allen continues to be in street clothes. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have to show up or the Cavs could have another early first-round exit.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will be rocking when the Orlando Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers for the final time this season. ABC will air the game as it happens on national TV while basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+135) vs. Cavaliers (-160)

Spread: Magic (+3.0) vs. Cavaliers (-3.0)

Total (O/U): Magic (o194.0 -110) vs. Cavaliers (u194.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game preview

The Orlando Magic, particularly Paolo Banchero, are growing up fast in the playoffs. After stumbling through the first two games, they are now on the brink of a first-round upset. Like it did in Game 5 where they nearly stole the game, the Magic will try to keep it close in the first three quarters. If they’re in the thick of things in the final period, they will like their chances of pulling the rug from under the Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can’t expect the Magic to just roll over after what their opponents have shown over the past four games. Cleveland’s edge in experience and home court haven’t been big factors as expected. The Cavaliers have to step up to give Donovan Mitchell support and then dig down to try and hold off the surging Magic.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Paolo Banchero, C - Wendell Carter Jr., SF - Franz Wagner, SG - Jalen Suggs and SG - Gary Harris will start for the Orlando Magic.

Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz all have solid chances of coming off the bench first for coach Jamahl Mosley. Anthony and Fultz can take over playmaking duties and move Suggs to the shooting guard.

PF - Evan Mobley, SF - Isaac Okoro, PG - Darius Garland, SG - Donovan Mitchell and SG -Max Strus will open the game for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caris LeVert could continue his sixth-man role for the Cavaliers. J.B. Bickerstaff could also insert the bruising Marcus Morris early, particularly if Jarrett Allen is unavailable.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has a 28.5 over/under points prop. “Spida” may find it tough to pile up back-to-back 50-point games but he is likely to top 28 points. Cleveland needs him to score and then some for them to beat the stubborn Magic.

Paolo Banchero gets a 24.5 over/under points prop. Orlando needs Banchero to have a big scoring night to upset the hosts. In Game 5 where they nearly won on the road, the former No. 1 pick had 39 points. If the Magic fail to get that kind of scoring from him, they have very little chance of walking away with a win.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

Game 7 will be an all-out slugfest right from the start. The Magic know that they can beat the Cavaliers if they can pull things together for the entire 48 minutes. They can’t afford long stretches where they can’t execute well on both ends of the court.

Both teams have held serve in the series and that will likely happen in the do-or-die matchup on Sunday. The Cavaliers could win but the Magic are likely to cover the +4.0 spread.