Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers series prediction, preview, and odds | Round 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Orlando Magic have been the surprise package in the East this season. Teamwork and skill have been their bedrock this 2023-24 NBA season helping them finish fifth seed with a 47-35 record. They booked a date with the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34) and the two teams will square off at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday (April 21).

The last time both these teams faced each other in the playoffs was in 2009 and Orlando won 4-2 in six-game series. Unlike the Magic who have gone from strength to strength this season, the Cavaliers have been conservative and wobbly. Injuries and inconsistency saw them stutter midseason as they clung to the rollicking start they had to the season.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Gary Harris, and Jalen Suggs might not be names that you often hear, but they have been in the spotlight this season for their relentless offense and pesky defense. Banchero has seen a meteoric rise this season while Wagner's playmaking has gone up by a few levels.

They have enough ammo to get past the Cavaliers who will look to shed their weaknesses and play some fearless ball to make a deeper run this postseason.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series preview

The Orlando Magic were nowhere in the playoffs picture last season. But with the team recording the top five spots in steals, deflections, forcing turnovers, second in second-chance points off, TOs, and leading the league in direct shots at the rim, they have bagged a playoff berth, and a legitimate threat.

The side is led by Banchero with 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Wagner averages a healthy 19.7 rebounds, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. They have the right pieces in Jalen Suggs (12.6 points), Wendell Carter Jr. (11.0 points), and Mo Wagner (10.8 points). Team ball has been their strength this season and the only way to outplay the Magic is by beating them at their own game.

This makes it easier said than done for Cleveland despite the side being one of the Top 10 defensive sides this season. They have been dealt a bad hand with injuries and now the hope is that they will be able to withstand the rigors of the postseason.

The 3-point shooting will make a major difference for the side as it's one of the ways they can put Orlando under pressure. Much depends on how Donovan Mitchell (26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists), Darius Garland (18.0 points and 6.5 assists), and Evan Mobley (15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds) shore up in Game 1 to make early inroads.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart

Orlando Magic depth chart

Point Guard Jalen Suggs Markelle Fultz Franz Wagner Shooting Guard Gary Harris Cole Anthony Jalen Suggs Small Forward Franz Wagner Anthony Black Caleb Houstan Power Forward Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Joe Ingles Center Wendell Carter Jr Mo Wagner Jonathan Isaac

Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart

Point Guard Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert Shooting Guard Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Sam Merrill Small Forward Max Strus Isaac Okoro Georges Niang Power Forward Evan Mobley Marcus Morris Isaac Okoro Center Jarrett Allen Evan Mobley Tristan Thompson

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series prediction and odds

The Cavaliers are favorites to win the first-round series against the Magic

Experience and skillsets on both ends of the floor make the Cleveland Cavaliers favorites heading into the series. Per Action Network, the Cavs are favorites opening at -195 to win the first-round. Here's a quick look at the odds ahead of the matchup.

Teams Cavaliers Magic Series win -195 +165 Win 4-0 +800 +1800 Win 4-1 +400 +1200 Win 4-2 +500 +500 Win 4-3 +320 +650

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers series schedule

Game Date and Time TV Details Venue Game 1 Apr. 20, 1 pm ET ESPN Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Game 2 Apr. 22, 7 pm ET NBA TV Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Game 3 Apr. 25, 7 pm ET NBA TV KIA Center Game 4 Apr. 27, 7 pm ET TNT KIA Center

Game 5 Apr. 30, 1 pm ET TBD Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Game 6 May. 3, 1 pm ET TBD KIA Center Game 7 May. 5, 1 pm ET TBD Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

