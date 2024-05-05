The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic first-round matchup in the 2024 NBA Playoffs has been nothing short of a humdinger. The Magic lost the first two games but bounced back in Games 3 and 4. They went down in the fifth but responded strongly with a 103-96 win at the KIA Center to force a Game 7.

The Cavaliers were the favorites to win the series, owing to their superior roster and experience but now find themselves in a must-win situation, just like their opponents.

Tip-off for Game 7 is slated for 1 pm ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Ahead of the marquee matchup. here's a look at the top 10 player props available for Game 7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 7 (May 5)

#10 Jalen Suggs to have over 12.5 points (-142)

The Magic shooting guard is averaging a healthy 15.5 points in the playoffs and has been a reliable scoring option. He's expected to go over 12.5 points in Game 7 on Sunday.

#9 Wendell Carter to have under 7.5 rebounds (-138)

Center Wendell Carter Jr is averaging 6.5 rebounds in the series with 11 rebounds in one of the games. He's a lock for going under 7.5 rebounds on Sunday against the Cavaliers.

#8 Franz Wagner to have over 3.5 assists (-135)

Franz Wagner has averaged 4.2 assists in the playoffs and 5.3 assists in the regular season. The Magic forward is a cinch to go over 3.5 assists in an all-important Game 7.

#7 Paolo Banchero to have over 24.5 points (-112)

Paolo Banchero has been a force for Orlando in the playoffs, as he has got the better of the Cavaliers, averaging 25.2 points in the postseason. He's expected to go over 24.5 points on Sunday.

#6 Paolo Banchero to have a triple-double (+4200)

Paolo Banchero is also in the mix to have a TD3 on Sunday, according to FanDuel, the forward is marked 'Yes' for a triple-double in Game 7. He's yet to record his first TD3 in the playoffs.

#5 Max Strus to have under 9.5 points (-111)

Cavaliers forward Max Strus is averaging 8.2 points coming off the bench and is expected to chalk up similar numbers in Game 7. He has had to double-digit points game so far in the playoffs.

#4 Evan Mobley to have over 9.5 rebounds (-115)

Evan Mobley is listed to have over 9.5 boards in a massive Game 7. The Cavaliers star has been propping up 8.0 rebounds and is pegged to dash with a better performance on that front.

#3 Darius Garland to have over 5.5 steals (-141)

Darius Garland's playmaking has been crucial for the Cavaliers, and the guard is dishing out 5.7 assists per game in the playoffs. He's listed over 5.5 assists on Sunday.

#2 Donovan Mitchell to go over 28.5 points (-105)

Donovan Mitchell has been the points leader for the side with 27.0 points in six playoff games. He's listed to have another performance over 28.5 points in Game 7.

#1 Donovan Mitchell is under 34.5 for points + assists (-122)

Mitchell is pegged to go under 34.5 on points and assists. The guard is averaging 4.3 assists this season and tallying over 30 collectively leading up to the matchup on Sunday.