Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 18th December 2019

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 18 Dec 2019, 17:23 IST SHARE

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets

Match details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets

Date and time: Tuesday, 18 December 2019, 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last game results

Orlando Magic (12-15): 109-102 loss against the Utah Jazz (17 December 2019)

Denver Nuggets (18-8): 111-105 win against the New York Knicks (15 December 2019)

Orlando Magic preview

The Orlando Magic have had a decent start to the season. They are currently the 8th ranked team in the Eastern Conference and have a 12-15 record. Orlando have been hugely prolific on the defensive end but lack composure on the offensive end, and are currently the 28th ranked offense in the league.

The Magic lost their last match against the Utah Jazz despite great efforts from DJ Augustin. Augustin scored a team-high 22 points for the Magic, after coming off the bench.

Key player - Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic v Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Vucevic was re-signed by the Magic in the off-season. He is a terrific modern center who is capable of spreading the floor, and he scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the last match against the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

Vucevic is averaging 17 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is a great offensive option for the Magic and can usually be relied upon for his heavy production.

Magic predicted lineup

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Nikola Vucevic

Denver Nuggets preview

The Denver Nuggets have made a consistent start to the season. They have an 18-8 record and are the 3rd ranked team in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets were the second-ranked team in the West last year and made it to the Western Conference semifinals.

Denver won their last encounter against the New York Knicks in convincing fashion. They will be looking to extend their home winning streak against the Magic.

Key player - Nikola Jokic

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is one of the biggest stars in the NBA right now. He is the best passing big man in the league and is a triple-double threat every night.

Jokic is averaging 17 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the season. He is also shooting a very efficient 48% from the field, and is in conversation for the NBA MVP award.

Nuggets predicted lineup

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Magic vs Nuggets Match prediction

The Magic are visiting the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets, which is not a comforting thought for them. The Nuggets have a great home record and are usually a very tough place to play.

I predict the Nuggets to win this match easily against the Orlando Magic.

Where to watch Magic vs Nuggets?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on Fox Sports Florida, Altitude or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.