Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will take a trip to the Ball Arena to lock horns with the Denver Nuggets in a cross-conference match-up.

Magic’s Cole Anthony put on an all-round performance, recording 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a win, the last time the two teams met.

The Magic are coming off a 13-point loss at the hands of league-leaders – the Phoenix Suns. Jalen Suggs was the Magic’s leading scorer, contributing 20 points in the 132-105 loss, while the Suns had all their starters score in double-digits.

The Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors in the previous fixture, with Nikola Jokic making a match-saving block to protect a one-point lead. Pascal Siakam was shot an efficient 72.7% from the field – contributing 35 points in the 110-109 loss.

The Orlando Magic (13-45) sit fourteenth in the Eastern Conference standings and will complete a four-game road trip with their clash against the Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets (31-25) are placed sixth in the Western Conference standings, trying to improve their seeding as the playoffs come closer.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Ex-Nugget Bol Bol has not played a single game since being traded to the Magic, after undergoing surgery on his right foot. Moritz Wagner has missed the last three games nursing a left rib contusion and is listed as out for the upcoming fixture. R.J. Hampton will miss the game, dealing with an MCL sprain in his left knee.

The Magic will play without the services of Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac as they both recover from injuries to their right knee.

Player Name Status Reason Bol Bol Out Right foot surgery Moritz Wagner Out Left rib contusion R. J. Hampton Out Left knee MCL sprain Markelle Fultz Out Left knee injury recovery Jonathan Isaac Out Left knee injury recovery

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Zeke Nnaji is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture, dealing with right hamstring tightness. Monte Morris is also listed as questionable, following the league’s protocol after suffering a concussion. Vlakto Cancar is listed as out after undergoing surgery on his right foot.

Michael Porter Jr. is out for the season due to undergoing back surgery. Point guard Jamal Murray, recovering from a torn ACL, has no set timetable to return.

Player Name Status Reason Zeke Nnaji Questionable Right hamstring tightness Monte Morris Questionable Concussion protocol Vlatko Cancar Out Right foot surgery Jamal Murray Out Left knee injury recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar spine surgery

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs will assume the team’s backcourt duties; Anthony being the team’s leading scorer with an average of 17.8 points. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter will fill forward positions, with Mo Bamba as the team’s starting center.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic a career night for the rook 🪄 a career night for the rook 🪄 https://t.co/MIFXpJOuir

Terrence Ross, Gary Harris and Chuma Okeke will lead the second unit, with Robin Lopez, Ignas Brazdeikis and Admiral Schofield sharing some of the minutes.

Denver Nuggets

Bones Hyland and Will Barton will start as the team’s backcourt duo, with Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green filling up forward positions. The team’s leader and leading scorer Nikola Jokic will start at the center position.

Mike Singer @msinger



“I want to take those big shots,” he said.



denverpost.com/2022/02/13/bon… Bones Hyland’s no-hesitation, 29-foot bomb late in the 4th quarter wasn’t surprising to anyone who knows him. Offered the chance to close Saturday’s game against the streaking Raptors, Hyland seized his chance.“I want to take those big shots,” he said. Bones Hyland’s no-hesitation, 29-foot bomb late in the 4th quarter wasn’t surprising to anyone who knows him. Offered the chance to close Saturday’s game against the streaking Raptors, Hyland seized his chance.“I want to take those big shots,” he said.denverpost.com/2022/02/13/bon…

JaMychal Green and Facundo Campazzo have seen a lot of minutes off the bench recently, with Austin Rivers chipping in as well. Bryn Forbes and DeMarcus Cousins are expected to provide valuable contributions as well.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard – Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard – Jalen Suggs | Small Forward – Franz Wagner | Power Forward – Wendell Carter | Center – Mo Bamba.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard – Bones Hyland | Shooting Guard – Will Barton | Small Forward – Aaron Gordon | Power Forward – Jeff Green | Center – Nikola Jokic.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Arnav