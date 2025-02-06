Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Orlando Magic will be on the road to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Orlando is eighth in the East with a 25-27 record, while Denver is fourth in the West with a 32-19 record.

The Magic are going through a lean patch after a great start to the season. They are just 2-8 in their last 10 games. They also have a dismal 10-18 record on the road, which doesn’t bode well for Thursday’s game.

Orlando is coming off a 130-111 win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Franz Wagner had 31 points, while Paolo Banchero had 23 points.

The Nuggets are on a four-game winning streak and have won seven of their previous 10 outings. They are coming off a 144-119 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic had a near triple-double of 38 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. had a double-double of 38 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams are fresh off dominant wins and will play the second legs of back-to-backs. Expect tired legs on both teams.

The two teams have played each other on 72 occasions in the regular season, with the series tied at 36-36. This will be their second and final game this season. They previously met on Jan. 19 as the Nuggets got a 113-100 win.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, along with three steals and three blocks. Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points for Orlando.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Reports

Magic injury report for Feb. 6

The Magic will be without Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) and Moritz Wagner (torn ACL in left knee). Mac McClung, who was signed to a two-way contract, is day-to-day.

Nuggets injury report for Feb. 6

Denver will be without Russell Westbrook (left hamstring sprain), Peyton Watson (right knee sprain), Vlatko Cancar (knee) and DaRon Holmes II (Achilles).

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups and depth chart

Magic starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Cole Anthony Anthony Black Cory Joseph SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Cole Anthony Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Gary Harris PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Tristan da Silva C Goga Bitadze Wendell Carter Jr. Jonathan Isaac

Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Christian Braun Jamal Murray Jalen Pickett SG Jamal Murray Julian Strawther Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Christian Braun Julian Strawther PF Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Julian Strawther C Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets?

The Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets game will tip off at 9 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver. Local coverage of the game will be provided by Altitude 2 and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

