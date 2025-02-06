Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 6, 2025

There are six games scheduled for Thursday, including the Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets showdown at Ball Arena. It's the second and final meeting between the two teams, with the Nuggets looking to sweep the season series for the first time season the 2020-21 campaign.

Denver won the first matchup 113-100 on Jan. 19 at the Kia Center in Orlando, led by Nikola Jokic's triple-double. Jokic finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists with three steals and three blocks. Christian Braun added 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Jamal Murray scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero struggled in that game with just 10 points on 14 shots. Banchero is still trying to find his rhythm since returning from an oblique injury that sidelined him for two months. The Magic also has Franz Wagner back from the same injury, while Jalen Suggs is inching closer to being cleared to play.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Game Details and Odds

The Magic-Nuggets game is scheduled to take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado at 9:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on the FanDuel Sports Network Florida in Orlando and Altitude Sports 2 in Denver.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Magic (+295) vs. Nuggets (-370)

Spread: Magic +8.5 (-114) vs. Nuggets -8.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Magic o221.5 (-110) vs. Nuggets u221.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Team Trends

The Denver Nuggets are 6-4 against the Orlando Magic in their last 10 matchups.

The Nuggets are 26-12 when they are listed as favorites this season.

The Magic are 4-17 if they are the underdogs to win the game.

Denver is 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games.

Orlando is 2-9 against the spread in their past 11 contests.

The total has gone OVER eight times in the Nuggets' last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER 12 times in the Magic's past 18 contests.

Player Props

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Banchero to go UNDER (-122) against the Denver Nuggets.

Franz Wagner is favored to go OVER (-118) 25.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Wagner to hit the mark and score at least 26 points.

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 27.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on "The Joker" to go OVER (+100) against the Orlando Magic.

Jamal Murray is favored to go OVER (-122) 19.5 points via FanDue. Expect Murray to have a big scoring game and have 20 points or more.

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

The Orlando Magic are the underdogs for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Magic are coming off an impressive win over the Sacramento Kings, while the Nuggets had no trouble against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Monitor both teams' injury reports before making a bet since it's the second game of a back-to-back. The prediction is a win for the Nuggets, with the Magic covering the spread and the total going OVER 221.5 points.

