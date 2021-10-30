Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will face off against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Both teams have started the season disappointingly, and will look for a win in this game in Detroit.

The Magic come into this clash after a narrow loss to the Toronto Raptors. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs combined for 45 points. But their efforts were not enough to down the Raptors.

Despite showing resilience in the fourth quarter, the Magic fell short 110-109 on the night. They will hope to keep the disappointment of that loss aside, and come out all guns blazing against the Pistons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are winless in four games this season. Their last game ended in a 110-102 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they will be motivated to get their first win of the season, when they face the Orlando Magic at home.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have several players listed out for this game. Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and E'Twaun Moore will all be out for this clash against the Pistons. Chuma Okeke is listed as probable due to a right hip injury.

Player Name Status Reason Markelle Fultz Out Left Knee Injury Micahel Carter - Williams Out Left Ankle Injury Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Injury E'Twaun Moore Out Left Knee Sprain Chuma Okeke Probable Right Hip Bone Bruise

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have listed Jerami Grant as probable for this game due to a right oblique contusion. Isaiah Livers is the only Pistons player who will be out for this game. Meanwhile, Chris Smith will not play for the Pistons, as he is away with G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Jerami Grant Probable Right Oblique Contusion Isaiah Livers Out Right Foot Injury Chris Smith Out G- League [Two-way]

Jerami Grant is listed as probable.

Cade Cunningham is NOT listed on the injury report. He could make his NBA debut on Saturday vs. #Magic Jerami Grant is listed as probable.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat

The Orlando Magic will likely start Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony in the backcourt. Both youngsters have looked phenomenal this season, and will look to post big numbers against the Pistons.

Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. will likely play in the frontcourt. Mo Bamba has been impressive this season, and should, once again, play at center for the Magic on Saturday.

Detroit Pistons

Number one overall pick Cade Cunningham has not been listed in the team's injury report, meaning he could start in the backcourt alongside Saddiq Bey against the Magic. With Jerami Grant listed as probable, Kelly Olynyk could start in the frontcourt with Josh Jackson. Isaiah Stewart will likely play as the center for the Pistons on Saturday.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony; Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs; Small Forward - Franz Wagner; Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr.; Center - Mo Bamba.

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Cade Cunningham; Shooting Guard - Saddiq Bey; Small Forward - Josh Jackson; Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk; Center - Isaiah Stewart.

