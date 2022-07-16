Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - July 16th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Orlando Magic will head to the Thomas & Mack Center for an NBA Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons on July 16. This game is a mere formality as both sides failed to qualify for the championship game on July 17.

The Magic come into the encounter after a disappointing loss against the New York Knicks. Tommy Kuhse led the way for them, scoring 25 points off the bench on 73.3% shooting from the field. Justin James and Jared Wilson-Frame added 16 and 10 points, but that wasn't enough.

The Knicks stayed locked in throughout the game, grabbing a 102-89 win.

Meanwhile, the Pistons were up against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The team from the Motor City hasn't been the same since winning their first two games. Yet again, they fell short, losing 82-79 to the Cavs. Jules'Bernard scored 14 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Balsa Koprivica also performed well, adding 10 points and 10 rebounds. But that wasn't enough to turn the game around. The Cavs showed their resilience and edged out a narrow win.

Match Details

Matchup: Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, July 16 at 3:30 PM ET [Sunday, July 17 at 1:30 AM IST]

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic looked good at the start of the Summer League. However, that was due to the presence of the number one overall pick Paolo Banchero. With him on the team, the Magic won their first two games.

The 19-year-old averaged 20 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 6.0 APG. After just two games, the team decided to pull Banchero out of the tournament to prevent him from getting injured. Since doing so, they have not been able to play at a similar level.

They have lost their last two games, leading to losing a spot in the championship game. Heading into the matchup against the Pistons, they will be looking for a win.

Key Player - Tommy Kuhse

Tommy Kuhse has been a player that has come off the bench in the last two games for the Orlando Magic. However, his time on the court has been impactful. The 24-year-old scored 14 points against the OKC Thunder and followed it up with a 25-point performance against the Knicks.

Kuhse only found playing time with the Magic after the second game. His shooting has been off the charts, and he will be pivotal in their matchup against the Pistons.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tommy Kuhse, Shooting Guard - Devin Cannady, Small Forward - Caleb Houstan, Power Forward - Emmanuel Terry, Center - Kwan Cheatham Jr.

Detroit Pistons Preview

2022 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons had one of the most exciting teams heading into the Summer League. As expected, they started the tournament on fire by racking up two consecutive wins. However, it has not been smooth sailing for them since.

Isaiah Stewart, Isaiah Livers and Jaden Ivey were all part of the roster. But the team decided to shut them down after the second game. As a result, the team failed to perform well in the last two games.

Despite the setback of not playing in the championship game, the Pistons have had some positives in the Summer League. They will undoubtedly look to end it on a high note and continue their preparations for next season.

Key Player - Braxton Key

Braxton Key is another player that has come into the NBA after performing in the G-League. The Detroit Pistons signed the forward to a ten-day contract last season. Following his strong performances, they decided to offer him a two-way contract. He also represented their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

Key is a talented player. He has a good jumper, and his size helps him be active on defense. With all of their stars out, Key will have to step up to lead the team to a win. Although the game is unimportant, he could use this as a chance to impress the coaches in Detroit.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Charlie Moore, Shooting Guard - Buddy Boeheim, Small Forward - Stanley Umude, Power Forward - Braxton Key, Center - Balsa Koprivica

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Match Prediction

The Magic vs. Pistons is going to be an exciting game to watch. However, considering the players available for selection and the team's playing style, the Pistons could edge out a win on Saturday.

Where to watch the Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons game?

The Magic vs. Pistons game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Live streaming will also be available on the official NBA app and Fubo TV.

