Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons will battle it out at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

Both teams are headed to the lottery for a chance to win the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, the Orlando Magic (20-44) and the Detroit Pistons (19-45) did not play to lose. In fact, they’re two teams who go all-out nightly only to fall short most of the time.

The Orlando Magic have won two of their last three games, while the Detroit Pistons have won just once over the course of six games. Who will win in this battle of the NBA’s cellar-dwellers?

Match Details

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, May 3rd, 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, May 4th, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Orlando Magic Preview

Wendell Carter Jr. #34 dunks the ball against John Collins #20 and Bogdan Bogdanovic #13.

The Orlando Magic's 112-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday was a definite morale booster for the team. Rookie guard Cole Anthony scored the game-winning three to punctuate a thrilling performance where he scored a career-high 26 points. Moritz Wagner added a season-high 24 points for the Magic.

The Orlando Magic have eight games remaining on their schedule, which includes Monday night's encounter with the Detroit Pistons. The Magic have the second-worst offensive rating in the league, and it will be interesting to see if they can put up some points on the board early after coming off an exciting victory.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony outplayed last year’s Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, in a head-to-head battle between talented young point guards last Saturday.

The Orlando Magic rookie was sensational in the matchup as he showed no fear against the entire Memphis Grizzlies squad.

Not only did he score 26 points, but he also had eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the game. He’s the team’s catalyst as well as their energy bunny - the one who gets everyone’s spirits ready to play for the game.

The Detroit Pistons’ Killian Hayes will likely be matched up with Cole on Monday, and the freshmen will be looking to outplay each other from the get-go.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cole Anthony l Shooting Guard - Gary Harris l Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon l Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. l Center - Mortiz Wagner

Detroit Pistons Preview

John Collins #20 is defended by Saddiq Bey #41.

The Detroit Pistons have every intention of giving their young players opportunities to grow. The hope is that they’ll see which of these youngsters are going to be part of their future.

The immediate future is all about them getting a high draft pick when the lottery takes place after the season. To that end, the Detroit Pistons have chosen to sit out most of their veterans and key players, including Cory Joseph, Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, to rest minor ailments.

The Orlando Magic game will be in the hands of sensational rookie Saddiq Bey, Josh Jackson and Isaiah Stewart.

Key Player - Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart has been inconsistent in the last few games. He had a 9-point, 2-rebound performance in a 107-94 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. His only saving graces were the three blocks and one steal he registered against them as his defense helped limit the Hornets offensively.

Despite the loss, Isaiah Stewart’s performance vs. the Mavs was a bright spot for the Pistons ⭐ pic.twitter.com/FoNqsFlnpG — Pistons Nation (@PistonsNationCP) April 30, 2021

Though not really a scorer, Stewart had more than a few double-digit scoring nights, including a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. That’s the first 20-10 game of his career, with more possibly to come as he gains confidence.

The Detroit Pistons have a diamond-in-the-rough who could have a very good career in the league.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Killian Hayes l Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson l Small Forward - Sekou Doumbouya l Power Forward - Saddiq Bey l Center - Isaiah Stewart

Magic vs Pistons Match Prediction

Fans are unsure what to make of this matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. On the one hand, the two teams' front offices want them to lose to have the best possible chance of getting a high draft pick. On the other hand, these two teams are competitive, and the players will be going all out to get a win.

Having said that, the Orlando Magic are likely to have the upper hand over the Detroit Pistons as they have been playing some of their best basketball in weeks. Don’t count out the Motor City squad so easily, though, as they could make the game interesting if Bey and Stewart take over the game offensively and defensively.

Where to watch Magic vs Pistons

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons game will be televised locally by Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Detroit. For international audiences, the game will be available on the NBA League Pass.

