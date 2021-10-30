Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic’s three-game road swing continues against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamahl Mosley’s team is fresh off a back-and-forth game against the Toronto Raptors that resulted in yet another tough loss. It was their third consecutive loss and fifth in six games, so a bounce-back win against the Detroit Pistons would be a nice reprieve.

The Detroit Pistons expect to see the debut of this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham. He’ll be a much-needed boost should he be cleared to play in this game. The still winless Pistons are hoping to catch the road-weary Orlando Magic team at the right time to finally put a W in their record.

Cade Cunningham is likely to make his NBA debut tomorrow vs. the Magic.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, October 30th; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, October 31st; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic organization has been preaching patience with the young team. If the last two games are any indication, things could just be turning in a positive direction. Although they lost a one-point game to the Toronto Raptors, the game was close throughout.

Cole Anthony has been a steady presence throughout the first six games and continues to do so. There are also visible improvements to the starting frontline of Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. In fact, both of them are having career years in scoring and rebounding, which is great news for the Orlando Magic.

Above all of that, Jalen Suggs, who struggled mightily in his rookie campaign, is starting to show what he can do. He was active on both ends of the ball and finished with 21 points, highlighted by 4-8 shooting from deep.

Jalen Suggs tonight:



21 Points

4 Assists

2 Rebounds

50% 3P



21 Points, 4 Assists, 2 Rebounds, 50% 3P. Best game of the season so far for Suggs.

The Orlando Magic had 6 players in double figures and 1 with 9 points to showcase their balance and depth. Consistency, energy and effort would be key in trying to win the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony is having a career year for the Orlando Magic. He is enjoying career-best numbers in minutes played, scoring, rebounding and assists. The second-year point guard has held this team together while waiting for the other young blood to show further development in their games.

Cole Anthony tonight:



24 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

7-13 FG

5-6 3FG

24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 7-13 FG, 5-6 3FG, 5-6 FT

More than just the numbers, Cole Anthony has been the vocal leader of the Orlando Magic. Even with Gary Harris and Terrence Ross on the roster, it’s been the Anthony who has been leading huddles and giving directions on the floor.

Despite only one win in six games, the vibe coming out of the Orlando Magic is positive and it starts with Cole Anthony’s leadership. Once Jalen Suggs and the young frontcourt get their act together, this team has the potential to be a problem in the East down the road.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - Jalen Suggs | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons are hoping to get their first win of the season with the debut of Cade Cunningham against the Orlando Magic. [ Photo: Detroit Bad Boys]

The Detroit Pistons had so many cringe-worthy moments early in the 2021-22 NBA season. Their numbers also bear out how miserable they have been from the offensive side of the ball. In the four games played, the Pistons are dead last in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage and overall field goal efficiency. They have a 94.0 Offensive Rating, which is the worst in the league by a considerable margin.

To put it simply, they just could not buy a bucket to save their lives. Yes, they showed some fight against the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game, but it was more on Philly’s meltdown rather than Detroit’s resurgence.

The good news for the Detroit Pistons is that Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, could finally make his debut. The bad news is that even if he turns into LeBron James overnight, he’d still be hard-pressed to turn this team into a playoff-bound unit.

Even with Cunningham slated to debut against the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons simply need more from everyone on the roster. Killian Hayes, who plays starting point guard, is averaging an impressive 1.0 turnovers a game. But, he’s not scoring and his shooting efficiency is horrible.

Ari Wagner:



Yes, the Detroit Pistons are the last remaining winless team in this early NBA season. However, the Detroit Pistons are on the verge of welcoming their franchise-changing, top overall pick, point-guard to the floor for the first time this weekend in Cade Cunningham!

Every NBA team knows that the offense flows through Jerami Grant. Take him out and the win is virtually guaranteed. The Orlando Magic will certainly have that in mind as they visit the Detroit Pistons.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

It’s almost by default, through no fault of his own, that Jerami Grant is the key player for the Detroit Pistons. He is only averaging 15.7 points, on 30% 3FG and 34%FG, which are way below his norms last season. The defense is just keying in on him to take the fight out of the Pistons.

Rival teams are willing to risk the rest of the roster to beat them rather than have Jerami Grant get going. The rest of the Detroit Pistons haven’t shown yet the capacity to be a better team when Grant is handcuffed by defenses.

Saddiq Bey is making an impressive leap in his sophomore year. Despite averaging almost a double-double in four games this season, it’s still Grant that makes the Detroit Pistons tick.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart

Magic vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Orlando Magic are coming off a hard-fought loss against the Toronto Raptors and are in the second game of a back-to-back. They are, however, a young team with plenty to prove. Rookie Jalen Suggs’ game has been coming around of late, which has boosted the Magic’s play and confidence.

The Detroit Pistons should be energized to see Cade Cunningham suit up for the first time this season. His presence will be invaluable to a team that is woeful on offense. Detroit’s future face of the franchise could help turn things around starting with the game against the Pistons.

It will be a seesaw battle between two young teams who are trying to find their footing in the NBA. The well-rested home team that is welcoming a potential future NBA star will likely get its first win of the season.

Where to watch the Magic vs Pistons game?

Balley Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Florida will cover the game live locally. The NBA League Pass will also live stream the matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons.

Live commentary on the radio of the said game can be heard on WWJ and WYGM-FM/AM.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee