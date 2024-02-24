Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

The Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons matchup is one of the four NBA games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the Magic leading the season series 2-0. The most recent game between the two teams was on Feb. 4, a game that Orlando won 111-99.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 24.

The Pistons hold a 70-55 all-time advantage against the Magic. Orlando won the most recent matchup behind Franz Wagner’s 38 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block. Cade Cunningham had 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals for Detroit.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, at Little Caesars Arena. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (-290) vs. Pistons (+235)

Spread: Magic (-7.5) vs. Pistons (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o224.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u224.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons preview

The Magic (31-25) are eighth in the East and in the midst of a two-game win streak. They are aiming to make it to the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament. With Orlando just being .5 games away from the sixth-placed Indiana Pacers (32-25), it has a great chance at making the playoffs directly.

The Pistons (8-47) have the worst record in the league and their fate for the season is almost sealed. They have lost four straight, with the most recent being a 129-115 defeat against the Pacers on Thursday. Cunningham had 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the loss.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons starting lineups

As per ESPN, Markelle Fultz (out, knee injury) won’t play for the Magic on Saturday. The rest of the roster should be good to go. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

The Pistons will be without Isaiah Stewart after he was suspended for his altercation with the Phoenix Suns’ Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14. Quentin Grimes is probable with a knee injury. Detroit coach Monty Williams should start Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Simone Fontecchio, Troy Brown Jr. and Jalen Duren.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. He averages 22.8 points for the season and should have a good outing against the struggling Pistons. Expect Banchero to end the night with over 21.5 points.

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 21.5 points. Even though the Pistons have struggled, Cunningham has held his own to average 22.1 points for the season. However, he might have trouble in scoring over 21.5 points against a strong Magic defense. Expect the third-year guard to score under 21.5 points on Saturday.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons prediction

The Magic are favored on the road. While some of it can be credited to Orlando’s performance this season, most of it is due to the Pistons’ struggles. Orlando should cover the spread and get a win as it looks to move into the top six in the East. This should be a low-scoring game because of Orlando’s defense. The team total could be under 224.5 points.