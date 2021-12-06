Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The league-best Golden State Warriors host the struggling Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Monday. The Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 19-4 whereas the Magic have the second-worst in the league at 5-19.
The Orlando Magic snapped their seven-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday but fell to the Houston Rockets in their last game. The Magic, although struggling, are a young and hungry team that fight till the last possession. Many of their games have gone down to the wire so the Warriors cannot underestimate them.
The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, have uncharacteristically lost two of their last three games and their latest defeat was against the struggling 8-13 San Antonio Spurs. After a grueling victory over the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors headed into the second game of a back-to-back unrested and exhausted, so Gregg Popovich and the Spurs took advantage. The Warriors are expecting that an easy game like this one will get them back into rhythm.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Orlando Magic have a bunch of players on the injury report. Jonathan Isaac (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee), and Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) have all been sidelined for over a year due to injury recovery. None of them have played a single game this season.
Their lottery pick Jalen Suggs suffered a fracture in his right thumb and will reportedly be re-evaluated in two weeks. E'Twaun Moore has also been ruled out due to a sprain in his left knee.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors have the same players on the injury report. 37-year-old Andre Iguodala is still not ready to return as he is suffering from knee soreness. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman continue to rehabilitate from their injuries. Thompson is quite close to game action and is expected to be back on the floor anytime before Christmas. He was cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages and has been seen putting up shots before the Warriors' games.
James Wiseman is still rehabbing from his knee injury and is expected to be back sometime in January 2022. And finally, Jeff Dowtin is on assignment with their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic will likely deploy the lineup from their last game as there are no surprises on the injury report. Cole Anthony will start as the point guard as usual with Gary Harris joining him in the backcourt. Franz Wagner will likely be the small forward and Wendell Carter Jr. will be the power forward. Finally, Mo Bamba will start as the center. Terence Ross, RJ Hampton, and Moritz Wagner will get the most minutes off the bench.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will deploy their ideal lineup against the Magic. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole will run the backcourt with Curry at the point. Poole will shift to the bench when Thompson returns. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will retain their usual small and power forward positions respectively. And lastly, Kevon Looney will start as the center until James Wiseman comes back.
Their bench rotation mainly consists of Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, and Nemanja Bjelica. Given the game is against the bottom-table Orlando Magic, rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are expected to get significant minutes.
Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s
Orlando Magic
G - Cole Anthony | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.
Golden State Warriors
Also ReadArticle Continues below
G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.
Q. Who will win?
Golden State
Orlando