Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – February 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors host the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center after winning the second of their 2020-21 NBA double-header against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors are currently eighth in the Western Conference. However, they will fancy their chances of a comfortable win against an Orlando magic side that has struggled at both ends of the court this season.

Both teams have been unlucky with injuries, and come into this game missing multiple players. However, Stephen Curry is in prolific form for the Golden State Warriors. He is averaging 29.6 points and has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last ten outings.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, will be looking for a huge performance from Nikola Vucevic, as he has consistently delivered the goods for them this campaign.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Injury Updates

Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic has been in prolific form for the Orlando Magic.

Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are the long-term absentees, who have been joined by Aaron Gordon and Michael Carter-Williams in a burgeoning list of absentees for the Orlando Magic. Both Cole Anthony and Evan Fournier are also nursing injuries and are doubtful for the Golden State Warriors game-.

The Orlando Magic have an injury-laden bench and have struggled to outscore opponents. Although both teams have had injury issues this campaign, the Orlando Magic will be up against a Golden State Warriors, who have Stephen Curry firing on all cylinders.

Golden State Warriors

Advertisement

Kevin Looney and James Wiseman are both missing for the Golden State Warriors, although Juan Toscano-Anderson has impressed in the few games he has started.

Andrew Wiggins has been a consistent scorer for the Golden State Warriors, while Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to impress with his all-round abilities.

Way to find the open man.



Assist of the Night || @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/L6dsVWlm1L — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 10, 2021

The Golden State Warriors might have multiple injuries, but will be looking for their second-straight win against an Orlando Magic that has struggled to get going this season.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Evan Fournier and Cole Anthony are both carrying injuries, but are expected to pair up at the guard positions for the Orlando Magic.

Nikola Vucevic has been the sole offensive player who has delivered consistently. However, the Orlando Magic have most of their players available to feature in this game.

the Orlando Magic lose a back-and-forth contest to the Indiana Pacers in OT.



Aaron Gordon:

17 PTS - 9 REB - 9 AST - 2 BLK

6/10 FG, 4/7 3P



Evan Fournier:

26 PTS - 9 AST - 4 REB

8/14 FG, 4/8 3P, 6/12 FT



Nikola Vucevic:

24 PTS - 12 REB - 2 STL

10/29 FG, 4/9 3P



**HIGHLIGHTS** pic.twitter.com/8nOPPnpM20 — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) January 23, 2021

Nevertheless, the 9-16 Orlando Magic will require a big performance from their star center, as they are languishing in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Golden State Warriors

Juan Toscano-Anderson is expected to slot in again with Andrew Wiggins while Draymond Green is fit to continue at the center position.

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors have seen decent performances from Kelly Oubre Jr., and are expected to post a comfortable victory against the Orlando Magic.

Moreover, the recent form of Stephen Curry and the defensive frailty exhibited by Orlando Magic suggests that it could be a pretty comfortable outing for the Golden State Warriors.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G- Cole Anthony, G- Evan Fournier, F-James Ennis, F- Gary Clark, C- Nikola Vucevic.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Stephen Curry has been firing on all cylinders for the Golden State Warriors this season.

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Draymond Green.