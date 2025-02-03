Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb.3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors take on the Orlando Magic in Monday’s late tipoff at Chase Center as both sides look to get back to winning ways. This will be the first matchup between the two non-conference teams. Last season, the Warriors won the series, and the year before, the Magic came out on top.

This season has been full of inconsistencies and defeats for the Warriors. Currently lying 11th in the Western Conference, the reeling Dubs find themselves in a precarious playoff position.

Steph Curry was outplayed by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the most recent outing. He finished with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two turnovers on 5-for-14 shooting, including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in a 105-130 loss.

Not only Curry but a group of players are not up to the task of delivering success to a franchise that dearly needs it. Getting Curry more help seems to be the priority, and at least one must be brought in before the trade deadline.

Meanwhile, for the Magic, the last few weeks have been frustrating as they are struggling to perform up to their usual standard. They have now tasted victory in just two of their last ten games.

Two double-digit defeats at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz recently make for a grim reading as they begin to lose grip in crucial stages. They will be desperate to set things right on Monday.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb.3

Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Magic are likely to witness some shuffling. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to suit up after being rested in the last game. Meanwhile, guard Jalen Suggs is listed as questionable with a left quad contusion and will be a game-time decision.

Barring any last-minute changes, the Magic are likely to go with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Anthony Black as their starting unit.

Point Guard Anthony Black

Jalen Suggs* Cory Joseph Shooting Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jett Howard Trevelin Queen Small Forward Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Gary Harris Power Forward Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Jalen Swanson Center Goga Bitadze Wendell Carter Jr.



Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Draymond Green is still working his way back to full fitness and remains very unlikely to feature. Green played only one game in the last ten outings due to a recurring calf injury. He’s expected to return early next week. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga is also ruled out as he's still nursing a serious ankle injury. He’s most likely to return after the NBA All-Star break.

Steve Kerr has been altering the starting five, with Quinteen Post replacing Trayce Jackson-Davis. Monday's game looks to be the same case, with the rookie most likely suiting up alongside Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, and Dennis Schroder.

Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Buddy Hield Gui Santos Lindy Waters III Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Kyle Anderson Moses Moody Power Forward Dennis Schroder Draymond Green* Jonathan Kuminga* Center Quinten Post Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

