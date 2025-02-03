Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Orlando Magic will get their first shot at the Golden State Warriors this season on Monday. Orlando, which lost the head-to-head series 2-0 last season, will hope to snap the home team’s dominance and their own three-game losing streak. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will look to lead the Magic out of their slump.

Meanwhile, the well-rested Warriors, who haven't played since Friday, could see Draymond Green return from a calf injury. The Dubs upgraded the former Defensive Player of the Year winner to probable ahead of the Magic matchup. If available, he could help Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins carry the Dubs.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Chase Center in San Francisco will host the Magic-Warriors game. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+120) vs. Warriors (-140)

Odds: Magic (+2.5) vs. Warriors (-2.5)

Total: (O/U): Magic (o213.0 -110) vs. Warriors (u213.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Orlando Magic are 2-10 in their last dozen games. During that stretch, the Magic averaged 99.4 points per game. While Franz Wagner has been superb, Paolo Banchero has struggled. In the 113-99 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, he scored nine points on 4-19 shooting.

Banchero must regain his form for the Magic to snap out of their slump. Goga Bitadze, Anthony Black, Cole Anthony and rookie Tristan da Silva must step up. They can’t afford to let Wagner do all the heavy lifting for the team.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhilr, are 6-8 this season without Draymond Green. He's expected to return from a calf injury after the Dubs upgraded him to probable. Green’s presence will boost the Warriors on both ends of the floor.

Green could also be handy against the Banchero-Wagner tandem. With Jonathan Kuminga still out, the veteran is a natural matchup for Orlando’s star pairing.

The Warriors could also use a more efficient Steph Curry, who has struggled. Curry is averaging 16.6 points per game on 38.2% shooting. Perhaps Green’s playmaking will help him regain his shooting touch.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

Magic

PG: Anthony Black | SF: Tristan da Silva | PF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Goga Bitadze

Warriors

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Buddy Hield | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Draymond Green | C: Quinten Post

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry hasn’t scored over 22 points in his last six games. He continues to battle a bruised right hand, which he covers with a wrap. Curry might not top his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

Like Curry, Paolo Banchero also struggled in his last five games, averaging 17.4 PPG on 33.3% efficiency. The Dubs get perhaps their best and most versatile defender with Green, who could extend Banchero’s shooting woes. Orlando’s star forward might not top his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The road-weary Orlando Magic suffered a 113-99 loss to the Utah Jazz, who have the worst record in the Western Conference. Hence, the well-rested Golden State Warriors could hand another loss to their visitors and beat the -2.5 spread.

