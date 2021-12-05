Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Chase Center on Monday.

The Magic have been in dismal recent form. They have won just twice in their last ten games. Orlando are coming off a 116-118 loss against the Houston Rockets in their last outing. The Warriors, meanwhile, had their 11-game winning run at home snapped by the San Antonio Spurs in their previous outing. They lost that clash 102-107.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, December 6; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, December 7; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic have put up better performances in their last two games. While they were able to win against the Nuggets, that wasn't the case against the Rockets.

It was a close match that finished with the Magic losing by two points. Cole Anthony continued his fine form, scoring 26 points on 50% shooting. Five other players also finished the game with at least ten points. Orlando shot 48.8% as a team overall, putting together a decent performance offensively.

The Orlando Magic couldn't do the same in defense, though, which led to their loss. It will be an uphill task for Jamal Mosley's men to beat the Golden State Warriors on the road. A season-high effort is a must if they are to have a decent chance of causing an upset.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony has been a key player for the Orlando Magic this season. The guard has balled out in his sophomore season, averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Anthony will have to be at his best again to help his side emerge victorious against the Warriors. His scoring and playmaking could impact the eventual outcome of the game.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have endured two disappointing losses in their last three games. They suffered a second-half meltdown against the Suns on Tuesday, and looked off-color in the initial stages of their recent outing against the Spurs.

The Warriors almost pulled off a comeback win, despite trailing by 22 points at one stage. They led by three points with just over two minutes left in the game. Stephen Curry could only make one field goal in the first half, but still ended with 27 points on the night. Golden State weren't at their lethal best offensively. They made 44% of their field goals, with 13 shots coming from the deep.

Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors were playing on the second night of a back-to-back. It was always going to be an uphill task for them to play with great intensity throughout the game against the youthful Spurs. Nevertheless, Steve Kerr's men will enter the game against the Orlando Magic as the favorites, and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

The Orlando Magic are a relatively easy opponent for the Golden State Warriors. However, they have recorded some surprise wins this campaign.

The Warriors will need to play to their usual level to ensure they do not endure an upset. Stephen Curry will likely lead the team from the front once again, and the onus will be on him to make sure the Warriors put in a disciplined shift.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

Magic vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favorites to win against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors have been performing way better than their counterparts, who will be without several key players once again. Unless the Magic produce a season-best game, this clash is likely to be a one-sided affair in favor of Stephen Curry and co.

Where to watch Magic vs Warriors?

Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area will provide local coverage of the match between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors. Fans can view the game online via NBA League Pass as well.

