Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Despite being forced into a small-ball lineup recently with their centers sidelined, the Golden State Warriors have nothing on their opponents, the Orlando Magic, who have been held back all season by injuries.

The Golden State Warriors offense has powered them through the last 4 fixtures and currently ranks 7th in the league because of the scoring prowess of Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. Meanwhile, Orlando Magic have had to rely on Vucevic's All-Star form, though it hasn't proven enough to stop them sliding down the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11th, 10:00 PM ET (Friday, February 12th, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers

Against a potent Portland Trail Blazers side, an undermanned Orlando Magic team remained competitive on Tuesday night, but ultimately fell to their 16th loss of the season. Orlando have been ravaged by injuries this season with a truly staggering list of players out, including all three point guards, after Cole Anthony had to leave the game with Portland early.

The Orlando Magic have won only 2 of their previous 10 encounters, and have had to rely on Vucevic's consistency to help them to their 9 wins. Cole Anthony has impressed and is among Rookie of the Year candidates, while Evan Fournier has provided some scoring assistance.

Anthony and Fournier are questionable for the Orlando Magic in this encounter, however.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

To stop the Orlando Magic from truly being one of the league's worst sides has been the performances of center Nikola Vucevic. The 30 year old is averaging a career-high 23.3 points as well as grabbing 11.5 rebounds. He is part of the NBA's new breed of centers who can not only score and rebound but can shoot threes, draining 41% of 6.2 threes per game.

This past Friday, @NikolaVucevic recorded a career-high 43 points and a season-high 19 rebounds in a victory against the Chicago Bulls.



He has played on an #NBAAllStar level this entire season averaging 23.1 PPG, 11.4 RPG, & 3.4 APG. #BDASportsINTL pic.twitter.com/kdhTTlfBf9 — BDA Sports Intl (@BDASportsINTL) February 8, 2021

Vucevic will presumably make his second All-Star appearance this year, though may not remain with the Orlando Magic for long being one of the few players they could receive considerable assets for. Furthermore, the big man may see his ability best suited to a playoff contending team, especially given his age.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Dwayne Bacon, G Frank Mason III, F Gary Clark, F James Ennis III, C Nikola Vucevic

Golden State Warriors Preview

Even without superstar Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors have proven they have what it takes to be a playoff candidate this season. Before any basketball was played, there were doubts as to what the Warriors could achieve this year. However, with Steph Curry playing at an MVP-calibre level and Draymond Green providing leadership on defense, the sky is the limit for a team that had few expectations prior to the league's tip-off.

Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. are beginning to show the scoring capabilities that Golden State Warriors fans knew they had but were waiting to see. Oubre Jr. scored 40 points on Thursday against the Mavs, yet still believes he and his teammates need to step up in support of Curry.

Perhaps the best is yet to come for Golden State this season.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Stephen Curry comes out for Golden State Warriors

A lot of discussion around the league this week has focused on the MVP award and who the current candidates are. Although Steph Curry's greatness has almost become taken for granted, the guard is putting up staggering numbers for the Golden State Warriors even without backcourt partner Thompson.

Curry is averaging 29.6 points per game, just .5 short of the year he won MVP unanimously. Curry is currently outside the top-3 favorites for the award, which goes to show the current competition. The Golden State Warriors legend is shooting at a higher rate from the free-throw line than he did in the 2015-16 MVP season and is again shooting at 56% from beyond the arc.

Curry is more than just his side's leading scorer, his energy is infectious and makes everybody watching love his play. If the Golden State Warriors are to make the playoffs, it is vital that they keep Steph fit.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Steph Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, F Andrew Wiggins, C Eric Paschall

Magic vs Warriors Prediction

It is difficult to look past a Golden State Warriors win on Thursday night. The Warriors are 8-5 at home this season, while their opponents have won 4 of 12 matchups on the road.

Orlando Magic rank inside the league's bottom-10 for both offensive and defensive efficiency and will struggle to contain Steph Curry's current run. Expect Vucevic to produce another stellar performance though, given the Golden State Warriors' current small-ball lineup.

Where to watch Magic vs Warriors?

Those watching in America can catch the game live on NBC Sports Bay Area, as well as on Fox Sports Florida for Orlando Magic fans. You can also catch the matchup live with an NBA League Pass.