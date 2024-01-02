Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 2, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic continue their West Coast road trip against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. It's their first game of 2024. The Magic are 19-13, fourth in the East, and the best underdog story of the season. Meanwhile, the Warriors have been disappointing, boasting a 15-17 record, 11th in the West,

The Magic enter this game behind two losses in their last three outings. They dropped one to the Phoenix Suns last game, losing the contest 112-107. On the other hand, the Warriors enter behind three consecutive losses. They were beaten 132-122 by the Dallas Mavericks in their previous outing.

Orlando enters this contest as the better team and by a wide margin. However, it's a home game for Steph Curry and Co., which makes things interesting. The Magic hold a 7-9 road record, so despite their better form, it could be a close game.

Injuries for Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors

Here's a look at the injury reports for the Magic and Golden State Warriors ahead of Tuesday's showdown.

Orlando Magic injuries for Jan. 2, 2024

The Magic have three players on their injury report. Markelle Fultz is questionable with left knee tendinitis, while Joe Ingles and Jonathan Isaac are out with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Golden State Warriors injuries for Jan. 2, 2024

The Warriors' injury report includes only Draymond Green, who is out due to league suspension.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth charts

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart for Jan 2., 2024

The Magic may continue with the same starting lineup they deployed in their last game, despite Markelle Fultz being questionable. The Magic deployed Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black as their starting guard, while Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. were the frontcourt trio. Black will likely exit the starting lineup should Fultz be included in the lineup.

Here's the Orlando Magic's starting lineup and depth chart for tonight:

Point guards Jalen Suggs Markelle Fultz Cole Anthony Shooting guards Anthony Black Garry Harris Small forwards Franz Wagner Caleb Houstan Power Forwards Paolo Banchero Moritz Wagner Chuma Okeke Centers Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 2, 2024

The Warriors' starting lineup has seen ample changes because of their struggles this season, Draymond Green's suspensions and Andrew Wiggins' subpar start. The Warriors introduced a new starting lineup in their last outing, too.

To cover for Steph Curry amid his issues, Steve Kerr added Chris Paul into the mix, while Klay Thompson moved to the three. Jonathan Kuminga continued to start at power forward, while rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis replaced Kevon Looney at center. The Warriors looked solid offensively but struggled on defense.

However, with the Magic struggling on offense, the Warriors can give this lineup another chance.

Here's the Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Tuesday night:

Point guards Chris Paul Cory Joseph Lester Quinones Shooting guards Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Gary Payton II Small forwards Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Power Forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Gui Santos Centers Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors key matchups

The Magic-Warriors game will likely come down to matchups between players. The backcourt battle between pairings of veterans Steph Curry and Chris Paul against the Magic's young quartet of Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony will be an intriguing watch.

The other major battle is Paolo Banchero vs. Jonathan Kuminga. The two young forwards match size for size and that matchup could be detrimental to the outcome considering the impact both have on their teams, especially Banchero.