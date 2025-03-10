Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 10 | NBA 2024-25 season

On Monday, the Orlando Magic will travel to Texas to face the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season as the intra-conference tie will feature two playoff hopefuls. The return fixture between the two is slated nine days later as the Rockets will make the journey East on March 19.

Their tie on Monday, however, will be an interesting one as the pair enter the fixture on the back of wins. The Houston Rockets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in back-to-back games in their last two fixtures. They were on a three-game losing streak before their wins against the bottom-placed team.

On the other hand, the Magic ended their five-game skid with a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The Floridian franchise had lost five home games in a row and had suffered six defeats in seven games before their win against the Wisconsin team. Currently eighth in the East and six games behind the Detroit Pistons in sixth place, a play-in berth looks realistic for the Magic. Despite this, their victory against the Bucks should have instilled the team with confidence and should travel West with renewed vigor.

The Rockets, however, look to have secured their place in the automatic playoff spots. They are currently fifth in the West and are two games behind the Lakers and the Nuggets who sit second and third respectively. Four games ahead of the Warriors in sixth, the Rockets just need to end the season well for them to directly reach the post-season bracket.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets Injury Report for Mar. 10

Orlando Magic injury report

The Orlando Magic will be without two key players for their tie against the Houston Rockets. Both Jalen Suggs and Mortiz Wagner will miss out on the fixture in Texas as they are currently ruled out for the season.

Suggs underwent an arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee, and will miss out on the remainder of the season. On the other hand, Wagner is out with an ACL injury.

Houston Rockets injury report

Guards Fred VanVleet and Reed Sheppard will both miss out against the Orlando Magic due to an ankle injury and a fractured thumb respectively. Amen Thompson will also be out for this fixture as the forward is set to miss 10-14 days with an ankle sprain.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 10

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

The Orlando Magic starting five should see Cole Anthony, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as the guards, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero as the forwards, while Wendell Carter Jr. serves as their center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Cole Anthony Anthony Black Cory Joseph SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Gary Harris Trevelin Queen SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Jett Howard PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Issac Cale Houstan C Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitdaze

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

The Houston Rockets starting five should see Aaron Holiday and Jalen Green as the guards, Cam Whitmore and Dillon Brooks as the forwards, while Alperen Sengun serves as their center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Aaron Holiday Nate Williams SG Jalen Green SF Cam Whitmore Jae'Sean Tate Tari Eason PF Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Jr. C Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

