Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 10, 2025

The Orlando Magic will continue a five-game road trip on Monday with a showdown against the Houston Rockets. Orlando, which opened the swing with a 111-109 in Milwaukee on Saturday, looks to win back-to-back games for the first time since December. The Magic will continue to miss Mo Wagner and Jalen Suggs, but Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are available.

Meanwhile, the Rockets will try to extend a modest two-game winning run when they host the Magic. After losing three straight, they won back-to-back games against the injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans. The home team will try to overcome the absence of Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard versus Orlando.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Toyota Center in Houston will host the first Magic-Rockets encounter this season. Basketball fans can catch the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+165) vs. Rockets (-200)

Odds: Magic (+5.0) vs. Rockets (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Magic (o213.5 -110) vs. Rockets (u213.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets preview

The Orlando Magic needs both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to have big games to have a chance of beating the Rockets on the road. Houston is also injury hampered but its defense remains elite. Orlando will likely find it tough to win if Banchero and Wagner can’t solve the home team’s defensive schemes.

Fred VanVleet is questionable, making it doubly important for Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun to keep the offense humming if the point guard is unavailable. The Houston Rockets offense has stuttered without the veteran orchestrating the plays. Amen Thompson, who sometimes handled playmaking work, is also out.

Green, Sengun and whoever comes off the bench to play point guard have to run the offense well. Houston’s defense remains elite, but if the offense breaks down, beating the Magic will be a challenge.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups

Magic

PG: Cole Anthony | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Rockets

SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Tari Eason | PF: Jabari Smith Jr. | C: Alperen Sengun

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Alperen Sengun is averaging 24.3 points per game on 66.7% shooting. He will carry a bigger load on offense with Thompson out and VanVleet likely unavailable. Sengun could blow past his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Cole Anthony has seized his opportunities this month. The combo guard is averaging 16.3 points per game in March and 21.5 PPG in his last two games. Houston’s defense is elite, but Anthony could eke past his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets prediction

Houston is at home, which only gives its defense a boost from the pro-Rockets crowd. If Fred VanVleet is available, the hosts likely win and beat the -5.0 spread. The Magic could still lose but cover the spread if the 2019 champ continues to sit.

