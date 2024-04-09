Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | April 9, 2024

The Orlando Magic head to the Toyota Center on Tuesday to take on the Houston Rockets. Both teams will have different objectives heading into the contest with the Magic looking to fine-tune their preparations for the playoffs.

A win though will see them cement their third place as they share the same 46-32 record with the New York Knicks. They are one of the pleasant surprises this season in the East and will look to get the better of Houston, who are well out of playoff contention.

The Rockets (38-40) trail the Warriors by five games and are on a five-game losing streak after a meteoric surge that had them closing in on the Golden State Warriors.

However, their remaining four games give them a chance to breach the 40-win mark. They lost to Orlando the last time both sides met last year, but lead the overall regular season head-to-head 38-32.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets betting tips, preview, starting lineups, and prediction

The Magic vs Rockets tips off at 8 pm ET and can be watched live on Space City Home Network and Bally Sports Florida. NBA League Pass offers an option to watch the contest as well.

Spread: Magic (-2.5), Rockets (+2.5)

Moneyline: Magic (-135), Rockets (+115)

Total (o/u): Magic o214.5 (-105), Rockets u214.5 (-111)

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets preview

The Magic are well on their way to the playoffs, but will be wary that dropping a game could prove costly. They are tied with the Knicks for the record and will hope to put some distance between them and finish the regular season with an impressive third seed. Their defense has been a solid season and the side ranks third in defensive rebounding. In Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, they have an effective and consistent frontcourt.

The Rockets fizzled and how after their brilliant run. The last five games have resulted in losses and now they are pretty much done for the season unless they win the rest of their games and the Warriors lose theirs. Jalen Green has proved to be a force, while the likes of Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. have been perfect foils. Their defense needs to shore up if they intend to close this out with a win.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets predicted starting lineup, rotations, and substitutions

The Magic will field their usual lineup with Jalen Suggs at PG. Gary Harris is SG. Paolo Banchero at SF, Franz Wagner at PF, and Wendell Carter Jr. at C. Markelle Fultz, Joe Ingles, Cole Anthony, and Moritz Wagner are their substitution options.

The Rockets will remain unchanged as well. Jalen Green at PG, Fred VanVleet at SG, Dillon Brooks at SF, Amen Thompson at PF, and Jabari Smith Jr. at C round up their starting unit. Reggie Bullock Jr., Cam Whitmore, and veteran Jeff Green are their role players.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets betting tips

Jalen Green is the player to watch out for as he comes into this matchup with an o/u of 23.5 on points. Profitable bets alongside Paolo Banchero (23.5 on points) and Franz Wagner with 18.5 on points. Banchero also has the best odds for a TD3.

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Magic are and have been a better unit this season. They have been one of the sides that's punched up well over their weight class and their 46-32 record shows that a healthy unit can have solid plays on both ends of the floor. They will look to build their winning streak and cap off their trip with a win. Take Orlando to cover the spread.