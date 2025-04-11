Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Orlando Magic will take on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this season. Thus far, the Magic are up 2-1 in the season series, having defeated the Pacers 119-115 on Oct. 28 and securing the 94-90 victory on Nov. 13. Meanwhile, Indiana won 118-111 on Nov. 6.

The Magic (40-40) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They are riding the momentum of four straight wins, including a 96-76 victory over the defending champions Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The Pacers (49-31) are also making a strong push towards the end of the regular season; their thrilling 114-112 win over the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday was their sixth consecutive victory.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Injury report

Orlando Magic injury report

The following players are listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers: Paolo Banchero (knee), Franz Wagner (ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee), Cory Joseph (knee), and Wendell Carter Jr. (hip). In addition, Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moe Wagner (ACL) have been ruled out for the season.

Indiana Pacers injury report

It's possible that Ben Sheppard will miss this game against the Magic due to a toe injury, which kept him out of the Pacers' win over the Cavaliers on Thursday. Also, Isaiah Jackson has been ruled out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Orlando Magic

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Cory Joseph Anthony Black Trevelin Queen Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Cole Anthony Jett Howard Paolo Banchero Gary Harris Tristan da Silva Franz Wagner Caleb Houstan Jonathan Isaac Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bidatze

Indiana Pacers

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Tyrese Haliburton TJ McConnell RayJ Dennis Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin Johnny Furphy Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin James Johnson Aaron Nesmith Jarace Walker Enrique Freeman Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Key matchups

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs Tyrese Haliburton

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a two-time NBA champion, made a name for himself as a glue guy and go-to defender of shot-making threats. On Friday, he'll be doing his best to make life miserable for Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers' playmaker extraordinaire who's averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr vs Myles Turner

Wendell Carter Jr has called himself a "defensive-minded" player in the past, and on Friday, he'll have to display versatility on that end of the floor against Myles Turner. The Pacers big man does his damage inside and outside, averaging 39.7% off 5.5 attempts from beyond the arc.

Paolo Banchero vs Pascal Siakam

These two players lead their respective teams in scoring. Though Paolo Banchero comes with the caveat of having played just 46 games thus far, his 25.9 ppg is nevertheless indispensable to the Magic. Siakam, meanwhile, has been impressive in terms of both availability and production; in 77 games this season, Spicy P is putting up 20.4 points per outing.

