Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Friday. Indiana is fourth in the East with a 49-31 record, while Orlando is seventh with a 40-40 record.
The two teams have played each other 129 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 73-56 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Orlando leading the series 2-1 so far.
They last played on Nov. 13 when the Magic won 94-90 behind Franz Wagner’s 29 points. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 25 points.
Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds
The Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 11, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Moneyline: Magic (+260) vs. Pacers (-320)
Spread: Magic (+7.5) vs. Pacers (-7.5)
Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o218) vs. Pacers -110 (u218)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers preview
The Magic have listed several of their players as questionable for this matchup. This includes their top-two players in Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Franz Wagner (right knee soreness), among others.
They could very well be rested as Orlando cannot move into the top six and cannot drop below eighth. So, irrespective of if it finishes in seventh or eighth, it will get two shots in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.
Orlando last played on Wednesday and got a 96-76 win against the Boston Celtics. Wagner led the team with 23 points. If the Magic’s stars are rested, expect players such as Cole Anthony and Anthony Black to get extended minutes.
The Pacers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-112 on Thursday. Tyrese Haliburton led the team with a double-double of 23 points and 10 assists, while Aaron Nesmith had 22 points.
Indiana is expected to play most of its starters as it can still get to the third seed. Indy is on a six-game win streak and has won eight of its past 10 games.
Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers betting props
Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 16.5. The oddsmakers project him to score 17.8. We expect the same, thus, bet on the over.
Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 17.5. After putting up just 10 points on Thursday, expect him to come out strong on Friday and go over his prop mark.
Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers prediction
The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get a win at home. With most of the Pistons starters expected to be out, Indiana should easily cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 218 points.
