Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Friday. Indiana is fourth in the East with a 49-31 record, while Orlando is seventh with a 40-40 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 129 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 73-56 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Orlando leading the series 2-1 so far.

They last played on Nov. 13 when the Magic won 94-90 behind Franz Wagner’s 29 points. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 25 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 11, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Local coverage of the game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Magic (+260) vs. Pacers (-320)

Spread: Magic (+7.5) vs. Pacers (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o218) vs. Pacers -110 (u218)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Magic have listed several of their players as questionable for this matchup. This includes their top-two players in Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Franz Wagner (right knee soreness), among others.

Ad

They could very well be rested as Orlando cannot move into the top six and cannot drop below eighth. So, irrespective of if it finishes in seventh or eighth, it will get two shots in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Orlando last played on Wednesday and got a 96-76 win against the Boston Celtics. Wagner led the team with 23 points. If the Magic’s stars are rested, expect players such as Cole Anthony and Anthony Black to get extended minutes.

Ad

The Pacers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-112 on Thursday. Tyrese Haliburton led the team with a double-double of 23 points and 10 assists, while Aaron Nesmith had 22 points.

Indiana is expected to play most of its starters as it can still get to the third seed. Indy is on a six-game win streak and has won eight of its past 10 games.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 16.5. The oddsmakers project him to score 17.8. We expect the same, thus, bet on the over.

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 17.5. After putting up just 10 points on Thursday, expect him to come out strong on Friday and go over his prop mark.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Pacers to get a win at home. With most of the Pistons starters expected to be out, Indiana should easily cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 218 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.