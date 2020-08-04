Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - August 4th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 4th, 6 PM ET (Wednesday, 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: Visa Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

The Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers enter this Eastern Conference tie on the back of two consecutive wins for both franchises. While the Pacers will be looking to push for the fourth seed, the Magic will be looking to consolidate their hold on the seventh spot.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic lost a key piece in Jonathan Isaac in their last game against the Sacramento Kings who suffered a torn ACL. The Magic, however, held on for an easy 132-116 victory thanks to the likes of Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Terrence Ross.

Steve Clifford's side is currently just half a game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets. The fixture against the in-form Indiana Pacers marks the beginning of a tough stretch of games for the Orlando Magic who are also set to face Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics this week.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic in action against the Brooklyn Nets

Nikola Vucevic has had two 20-point outings following the NBA restart. He has also looked impressive on the glass. Vucevic had 18 points and 17 rebounds in the only game he played against the Indiana Pacers. With size remaining an issue for the Pacers, Vucevic will play a critical role for the Magic.

Magic Predicted Lineup

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, James Ennis III, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers' quest for the fourth seed in the East has started strongly with convincing wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. T.J. Warren has been the pacesetter but the likes of Aaron Holiday and Malcolm Brogdon have stepped up as well.

The Indiana Pacers, too, have a tough run of fixtures coming ahead so they would like to make the most of their favorable matchups against the Orlando Magic followed by Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - T.J. Warren

Warren has been shooting lights out inside the bubble

T.J. Warren has been on fire in the first two games of the NBA restart for the Indiana Pacers, scoring a total of 87 points in the process. With Domantas Sabonis still unavailable, coach Nate McMillan is likely to expect a huge scoring night from the 6'8 forward.

Pacers Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner

Magic vs Pacers Match Prediction

While both these franchises have looked good so far in the NBA bubble, the Indiana Pacers hold the edge on paper, having already beaten the Orlando Magic twice this year. The Magic are also the more likely to blow hot and cold while the Pacers have shown consistency despite Sabonis' injury so they're the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Magic vs Pacers?

Local broadcast of the game will be available on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Indiana. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.

