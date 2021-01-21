Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - January 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic travel to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers on Friday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse stadium.

The 7-8 Orlando Magic started the 2020-21 NBA season winning 6 of their first 8 games and shocked many with their 4-0 start. However, they went on a losing streak soon after and could only manage to break that up earlier this week with a victory against Minnesota Timberwolves with the help of Cole Anthony's game-winner.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have lost 2 straight games but have looked like a playoff team this season. They are currently ahead of the much more favored Brooklyn Nets in the standings holding a record of 8-6.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Friday, January 22nd, 2021 7:00 PM ET (January 23rd, Saturday 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Pacers Preview

Since the departure of Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers have lost 2 straight games. They received Caris LeVert in the blockbuster deal, but unfortunately for the franchise, their young star is ruled out of action indefinitely due to a serious health condition.

The Indiana Pacers might struggle a bit going foward, which is why the core of Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, and Myles Turner need to step up. Unless the offensive production from the trio improves, it will be very hard for the franchise to string together any consistentcy in their performance.

Fly Guy is back 🙌@jlamb finishes with 10 points, 2 rebounds & 2 steals in his return 👏 pic.twitter.com/eaLgy0o1We — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 21, 2021

Jeremy Lamb made his return to the Indiana Pacers lineup and had 10 points in 10 minutes shooting 4-4, he could one option the team uses to fill the hole left by the departure of Oladipo. However, this is only the start, there is still a long way to go for Lamb and the franchise.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis with the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis has been averaging great numbers for the Indiana Pacers and is probably the main reason behind their success this season. With Victor Oladipo no more with the Pacer, the burden of taking the team over the line falls further on Sabonis. The 24-year-old has been fantastic this season, but will need to produce another virtuso performance to help his team win against the Orlando Magic.

Domantas Sabonis has opened the season by recording 14 consecutive double-doubles. It is the longest streak in Indiana Pacers team history.



Previous record was also held by Sabonis. He reached 13 consecutive double-doubles in 2019-2020 season. — Marius Milašius (@mamilasius) January 21, 2021

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Jeremy Lamb, F - Justin Holiday, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Orlando Magic Preview

After starting the season with a bang, the Orlando Magic registered a 6 game losing streak until their one-point victory against the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves. Magic's disastrous run was inevitable to some, especially after the number of injuries they have suffered in recent days.

Orlando Magic's every loss this season has been by major deficits whereas their victories have been close games. They are at a stage where they cannot afford to lose focus and rhythm or else they'll find themselves out of the playoff picture altogether.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

It would not be an understatement to say Nikola Vucevic has been carrying the Orlando Magic this season. He leads the team in points and rebounds and is averaging a 20-point double-double this season on an incredibly efficient 50% shooting. With several players injured, Vucevic will find himself with increased defensive presence around him and which is only going to make his job even harder on Friday night.

Nikola Vucevic this season:



23.3 PPG

10.8 RPG

3.5 APG



50.9 FG%

42.6 3P%

2.7 3PG



He’s the only player averaging 20/10 on 50/40% shooting this season. pic.twitter.com/3nT92MPZVg — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2021

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony, G - Evan Fournier, F - James Ennis III, F - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Vucevic

Magic vs Pacers Match Prediction

Both the teams have struggled recently, which is why it's a tough task to really predict the winner of this one. As mentioned earlier, the Indiana Pacers lost a star in Oladipo and are still figuring out how to go ahead with him. Whereas, the Orlando Magic have succumbed to injuries and are looking like a lottery team at the moment.

The game will come down to the battle of the big men, Domantas Sabonis vs Nikola Vucevic. Both players have been averaging double-doubles and whoever gets the best of this matchup will have a big role in the game's outcome.

Where to watch Magic vs Pacers?

The Orlando Magic-Indiana Pacers game will be locally televised on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Florida. Fans anywhere can watch the game via the NBA League Pass as well.

