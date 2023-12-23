Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 23, 2023

The Orlando Magic are hoping to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers. Orlando lost to the Boston Celtics twice, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. A win against Indiana will snap them out of their funk and keep the Magic unbeaten in the season series versus the Pacers.

Like the Magic, the Pacers aren’t in their best form as well. Indy is only 1-5 in their last six games with its only win coming against the Charlotte Hornets during that span. Tyrese Haliburton’s ankle injury has caused the Pacers’ offense to sputter. The host team will have a long night if the All-Star point guard is not cleared to play.

Orlando’s young stars are having trouble staying consistent after reeling off nine straight wins from mid-November to early December. Since then, the Magic are only 2-6. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony have to step up to improve their chance of winning on the road against the Pacers.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Orlando Magic (16-11) vs Indiana Pacers (14-13)

Date and Time: December 23, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The Magic were competitive in their losses to the Heat and the Bucks but just couldn’t get over the hump. In both cases, the team’s young stars couldn’t step up when needed compared to their veteran counterparts. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley will be hoping his best players will come up big on Saturday in Indiana.

The Pacers go where Tyler Haliburton goes. Haliburton’s injury has limited his impact and effectiveness. If the All-Star guard is compromised or is not available to play, Indiana will be desperate for someone to take over. Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have to play better for the team to win.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris and Anthony Black are expected to start for the Magic.

The Pacers could have Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. If Tyrese Haliburton is cleared to play, he is guaranteed to start. Otherwise, Andrew Nembhard or T.J. McConnell could take his spot.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Paolo Banchero leads the Orlando Magic in scoring with 20.7 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 24.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. The former Rookie of the Year winner has hit at least 24 points in just four out of his last 10 games.

Banchero has been having a roller-coaster ride like many of his teammates. In the Magic’s four-game losing streak, he had 23, 10, 36 and 14 points. Hitting 24 points might be tough considering his inconsistency.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24.3 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 24.5. Bettors get -106 for over and -120 for under. Haliburton hasn’t hit over 22 points in his last seven games.

Indy’s star player is also dealing with an ankle injury which could stop him from getting over his points prop.

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Magic is +105 while it’s -125 for the Pacers. Orlando is a +1.5 underdog in Indiana.

Haliburton’s health is the biggest key to Indiana’s play. He is likely less than 100% healthy if he plays. Orlando could win the game and snap out of their losing streak.