Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - March 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues as the reigning champions, the LA Lakers face the rebuilding Orlando Magic at home on Sunday.

The LA Lakers have been trying their best hold it together ever since LeBron James and Anthony Davis went down with injuries. They are 11-7 when James has been on the floor but Davis isn't and are 1-4 when both the star forwards have been absent.

The LA Lakers look vastly different without their two stars, and if the two don't return in time, the defending champions could even fall to make the play-in round.

The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, have entered a new phase. They traded away Evan Founier, Aaron Gordon and, most importantly, Nikola Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline. They are now seemingly 'tanking' the season to land a high pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The @OrlandoMagic closed one chapter of their franchise history on Thursday and started writing a new one:https://t.co/wBLHs0d8BT — Dan Savage (@Dan_Savage) March 26, 2021

How to watch the Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers game?

Time: March 28th, 2021 - 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); March 29th, 2021 - 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet, FOX Sports Florida.

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

LA Lakers - Team News

LA Lakers

Ever since LeBron James and Anthony Davis got injured, the team has looked abysmal.

The LA Lakers are just six wins ahead of the 7th seed, which is the play-in round of the postseason. If the remaining crew don't pull up their socks and hold down the fort until James and Davis return, it could be catastrophic for the reigning champions.

Jared Dudley is the only other player who is sidelined for the match. He suffered a knee injury and is reportedly leaning towards not undergoing surgery.

Injured: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Orlando Magic - Team News

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic don't intend to win the game in the first place. They could instead lose more games to guarantee themselves a high draft pick. They have eight players either questionable or ruled out for this game.

Terrence Ross (knee), Otto Porter Jr. (non-injury related), RJ Hampton (non-injury related) and Wendell Carter Jr. (non-injury related) are all listed as questionable for this game. They didn't play in the matchup against Portland as well.

Gary Harris and Cole Anthony are ruled out for this game after sustaining injuries to their thigh and rib, respectively. Meanwhile Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Markelle Fultz (knee) are out for the season.

Injured: Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris.

Doubtful: Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., RJ Hampton, Terrence Ross.

Unavailable: None.