Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on Sunday. The 5-22 Magic are undergoing a rebuild, while the 14-13 Lakers aren't where they expected themselves to be at this stage of the campaign.

The Orlando Magic have dealt with many injuries this season, which has inhibited their development. Their fifth-overall pick in 2021, Jalen Suggs, is still ruled out, while their other young players have struggled for rhythm this season. Cole Anthony is having a great campaign, though, averaging 20.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists along with a steal per game.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, have massively underwhelmed this season. Many analysts agree they shouldn't have been this poor with a star-studded roster filled with future Hall of Famers.

Anthony Davis, 26, is the only player expected to be in his prime. However, the team remains overly reliant on their 36-year-old superstar LeBron James. To exacerbate the Lakers' woes, Davis is enduring his worst shooting and defensive campaign thus far.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic with his coach Jamahl Mosley

The Orlando Magic are dealing with a bevy of injuries. Jalen Suggs is still out due to a thumb injury, and will be re-evaluated soon. Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz went through full team practice last Friday for the first time since injuring his ACL.

E'Twuan Moore, Michael Carter-Williams and Jonathan Isaac are all ruled out for the foreseeable future. According to the Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman, Isaac is making 'great and steady progress, but isn't allowed any contact in his rehabilitation process yet.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jalen Suggs Out Thumb Injury Markelle Fultz Out ACL Injury E'Twuan Moore Out Knee Injury Michael Carter-Williams Out Left Ankle Injury Jonathan Isaac Out Knee Injury

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as well. LeBron James is listed as probable, while Anthony Davis is questionable. James is still dealing with an abdominal injury, while Davis is suffering from a sprain in his right thumb.

Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza continue to recover from long-term injuries, while Jay Huff and Chaundee Brown Jr. have been sent to the Lakers' G-League affiliate, South Bay Lakers.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Questionable Right Thumb Sprain Trevor Ariza Out Right Ankle Injury - Recovery Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Jay Huff Out G-League Two-Way Chaundee Brown Jr. Out G-League Two-Way

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony and Gary Harris will likely run the backcourt, with Anthony at point. Franz Wagner could start as the small forward, while Wendell Carter Jr. starts as the power forward. Mo Bamba now starts as the center instead of the 4. RJ Hampton, Terence Ross and Chuma Okeke should continue to come off the bench against the Lakers.

LA Lakers

If both LeBron James and Anthony Davis don't lace up, coach Frank Vogel could be forced to make some changes to the lineup again. The Lakers have played with 12 different starting lineups in their opening 27 games this season as the team has struggled for continuity. Russell Westbrook, though, should keep his role as the point guard.

If they are deemed fit to play, James should be the power forward while Davis starts at center. If they don't, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard could be their respective replacements.

Meanwhile, Avery Bradley is the new shooting guard right now until Trevor Ariza or Kendrick Nunn return, while Talen Horton-Tucker is the small forward.

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

G - Cole Anthony | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - LeBron James | C - Anthony Davis.

