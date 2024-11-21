Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 21, 2024   

The LA Lakers' challenging stretch begins when they take on a streaking Orlando Magic at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (Nov. 21). Paolo Banchero's absence hasn't deterred the side from propping up wins and they have done so to take fourth place in the East with a 9-7 record. They were on a red-hot six-game winning streak before the LA Clippers snapped it by handing them a 104-93 loss.

The Lakers last played a top-five side in October when they went down 134-110 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While it hasn't necessarily been easy wins since the Purple and Gold were yet to play a side that's formidable on both ends of the floor.

They will have to work their way through the Magic's stifling defense that's second-best in the league. In Jalen Suggs and former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the visitors field a stern backcourt that has been an absolute pest on defense.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's also about consistency for LA. With six wins on the bounce, they continue to remain unbeaten at home. If they can sustain this record to stay in the top five in the West, they will be looked at as a legitimate threat.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

For now, the discussion centered around the team is whether they are contenders or pretenders, especially with a tough stretch of games coming up. They play five games over the next nine days and face the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and the OKC Thunder in the timeframe.

Both teams split the two-game series last season. The Lakers lead the Magic 46-24 in their 70 head-to-head matchups. This will be the first of the two meetups between them with the second in March 2025.

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers preview, predicted starting lineups, betting tips, odds, and prediction

The Magic vs Lakers skirmish tips off at 10:30 PM ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA and FDSFL. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing.

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Orlando Magic +5.5 o218 (-108) +180 LA Lakers -5.5 u218 (-110) -225

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers Preview

The Orlando Magic may have lost their last game, but it doesn't change the fact that they have been one of the best teams in the East. That they have stayed in the top five without superstar Paolo Banchero shows they are punching well above their weight, and doing it consistently. They have their flaws — 30th in the league in 3-point percentage as they make just 31.0% of their shots from beyond the arc.

Their offense isn't top-tier as well, placed 25th as they record just 109.4 points per every 100 possessions. What they do make it up with is stellar defense as they concede 104.5 points per every 100 possessions. Magic's defense led by Suggs, KCP, and Anthony Black is great at forcing turnovers.

Franz Wagner has looked like an All-Star so far averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per contest. He has been their primary floor general in Banchero's absence, and that has boded well for the side so far.

The Lakers are red-hot. Their wins have been heavily orchestrated by Anthony Davis as the centerpiece of their offense, while LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Dalton Knecht have been good on the scoring front. Their rookie headlined the last win against Utah with an explosive 37-point performance, but that will be put to the test when he faces a team playing relentless defense.

The LA Lakers are better-placed on offense as their fourth-placed scoring sees them dish out 118.3 points per every 100 possessions. Their defense continues to be their Achilles Heel as they allow their opponents to score 115+ points per every 100 possessions.

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Orlando Magic are yet to announce their updated injury report. Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) was ruled out of the clash against the Clippers. Paolo Banchero (oblique) continues to remain on the sidelines. There's a possibility that the Magic will field the same starters as they did on Wednesday.

Position Player PG Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner C Goga Bitadze

The LA Lakers have familiar names on their injury list. Anthony Davis (heel) is probable. Rui Hachiumura (ankle) is questionable, while Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), and Christian Wood (knee) are listed as out.

Position Player PG Austin Reaves SG Cam Reddish SF Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James C Anthony Davis

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

LeBron James comes into the contest with an o/u of -110/113 on points. Austin Reaves is -125/-113 on points. Also, watch out for rookie Dalton Knecht with -122/-104 on points. Anthony Davis -110/-111 on points and rebounds.

For the Magic, Caldwell-Pope is -135/-125 on points and rebounds. Franz Wagner is -125/-125 on points, and Jalen Suggs is -115/-114 on points.

Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers Prediction

In addition to playing a back-to-back, Orlando will also need to contend with one of the more offensively efficient teams in the league. They will have their work cut out as they have to stop LA's five-pronged offense led by James and Davis. Take another LA Lakers win as they beat a tired and Banchero-less Magic by a good margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.