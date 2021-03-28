Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - March 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic will be reeling from the absence of multiple stars when they take on defending NBA champions LA Lakers at the Staples Center on Sunday.

The LA Lakers have lost four straight games in the absence of LeBron James but returned to winning ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last \match. Dennis Schroder produced 17 points and seven assists, while Montrezl Harrell came off the bench, registered 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will have a new-look lineup, with the likes of Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic all shipped off. New acquisitions RJ Hampton, Wendall Carter and Otto Porter Jr., will not be available for this game, though.

Khem Birch produced an impressive double-double in the last game, with Chuma Okeke producing 24 points. But the Orlando Magic lost against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 28th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, March 28th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic will not be expecting too much from the match, as their new acquisitions are not expected to feature.

Both Chuma Okeke and Khem Birch impressed in their last game, with Michael Carter-Williams expected to get minutes off the bench again.

The Orlando Magic have a number of players sidelined, \final new acquisition Gary Harris also out due to a thigh injury.

Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac are all still a long way from making a return.

Key Player – Chuma Okeke

Chuma Okeke has been in fine form for Orlando Magic.

Considering that the Orlando Magic are going through a bit of a transitional phase, Chuma Okeke has been given extra playing minutes in the last few games. He came off the bench in his team's victory against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 17 points, as he was given the third start of the season.

The 2019 NBA Draft pick has responded well, producing 22 points, six rebounds and four assists per game this season.

During the Orlando Magic’s last two games, Okeke has produced a stunning 100% shooting accuracy from the 3-point zone, getting each of his ten attempts on target. As the Orlando Magic’s new acquisitions get ready, the 22-year old should get ample game-time to showcase his talents again.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chasson Randle | Shooting Guard - Dwayne Bacon | Small Forward - James Ennis III | Power Forward - Chuma Okeke | Center - Khem Birch.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers are missing both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The LA Lakers have had a difficult few weeks. They had turned things around after initially struggling with Anthony Davis’ absence but have recently lost LeBron James as well.

In their last outing, they won their first game in five matches. Talon Horton-Tucker have had a few good games off the bench, while Montrezl Harrell has been instrumental for the LA Lakers as well.

He was the team’s top scorer with 24 points in the last match, with Dennis Schroder also contributing 17. Marc Gasol returned to the lineup and is expected to feature again. Meanwhile, Jared Dudley is out with a knee injury.

Key Player – Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell has taken up the bulk of the offensive responsibility for the LA Lakers, averaging 21 points in his last ten games.

He has been the most efficient scorer for the LA Lakers this season and has an overall efficiency of 63.8%. He has got more than 65% of his overall two-point attempts as well.

Montrezl Harrell with the exclamation point on this win❗️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bqYwZ3LEa7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2021

Harrell has started just one game all season but has been effective at the other end of the court too. He is averaging 4.2 defensive rebounds, seven steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Markieff Morris | Center - Marc Gasol.

Magic vs Lakers Match Prediction

Both teams have many players missing, with Orlando Magic's new acquisitions all expected to sit out.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, turned things around in their last game and should be able to get their second win on the trot. They will be the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the Magic vs Lakers Matchup

This game can be watched on Fox Sports Florida and Spectrum Sportsnet. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.