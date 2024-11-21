Orlando Magic vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 21 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers host the Orlando Magic at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. The Lakers are surging in the West with a 6-0 run, improving to 10-0 on the season. They are also unbeaten at home. Meanwhile, the shorthanded Magic were also on a similar streak but were stopped in their tracks by the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

LA is also potentially shorthanded going into this contest, with Rui Hachimura questionable to return after a three-game absence, while Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood remain out. The Magic, meanwhile, will be without Paolo Banchero and potentially Wendell Carter Jr.

They still boast enough size to outmatch the Lakers. LA has managed wins against smaller teams amid this run, banking heavily on Anthony Davis and LeBron James' availability. However, Thursday could be a different ball game against the bigger and more physical Magic team that can cause plenty of problems.

Nevertheless, the Lakers' methodical approach in situations like these has helped the team to an impressive 10-4 start. It will be intriguing to see what coach JJ Redick has up his sleeve for this tricky matchup with the Lakers' unbeaten home run on the line.

Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Nov. 21

Orlando Magic injury report

The Magic had ruled out Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) and Paolo Banchero (oblique) in their most recent injury report before Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed seven players on the injury list. Anthony Davis is probable, with left plantar fasciitis, while Rui Hachimra is questionable, citing a left ankle sprain. Bronny James is doubtful with a left heel contusion. Jaxson Hayes is out with a right ankle sprain, and Jalen Hood-Schifino is sidelined with a left hamstring strain.

Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt, who haven't made their season debuts, are still recovering from offseason surgeries. Wood had a procedure on his left knee, while Vanderbilt had a right foot surgery.

Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups for Nov. 21

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

The Magic could repeat the lineup that started against the Clippers on Wednesday. Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were in the backcourt, while forwards Franz Wagner and Tristan da Silva played next to center Goga Bitadze in the frontcourt.

PG Jalen Suggs Anthony Black Cory Joseph SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Cole Anthony Jett Howard SF Franz Wagner Garry Harris Caleb Houstan PF Tristan da Silva Jonathan Isaac C Goga Bitadze Moritz Wagner

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Austin Reaves and Cam Reddish at the guard positions, with Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. Dalton Knecht will likely get the start if Hachimura misses this game.

PG Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Gabe Vincent SG Cam Reddish Max Christie SF Rui Hachimura* Dalton Knecht Maxwell Lewis PF LeBron James C Anthony Davis Christian Koloko

