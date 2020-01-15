Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 15th January 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

Match details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 15th January 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Results

Orlando Magic (19-21): 114-112 win over the Sacramento Kings (13th January)

Los Angeles Lakers (33-7): 125-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (11th January)

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns

The Orlando Magic has split their last four games and will be looking to maintain some consistency as they approach the later stages of the tournament. They improved to 19-21 for the season with a win against the Sacramento Kings in their last game.

The team was led in scoring by Nikola Vucevic, who dropped 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, and Aaron Gordon were the other three double-digit scorers.

The Magic faces a tough test as they pay a visit to the Staples Center tonight.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic missed the game when these teams faced each other last month and will be eager to make a point this time around. He is currently averaging 18.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and one block a game for the season.

Magics' Predicted Lineup

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Khem Birch.

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are the leaders of the Western Conference as they have lost just seven games in the whole season.

They blew out Cavaliers in the last game with Lebron James scoring 31 points and 8 assists on the night. With him, Dwight Howard had an extraordinary night - contributing 20 points and 25 rebounds. The rest of the squad also contributed considerable numbers.

As a team, the Lakers have been playing exceptionally well and need to keep up the momentum going ahead in the season.

Key Player - LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James shows no sign of aging as he is having another outstanding season. He is averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 1.3 steals a game. He will play another critical role tonight leading the squad.

Lakers' Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kyle Luzma, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Avery Bradley.

Magic vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Magic have started to win a few games but the Lakers are too hot to handle right now. Last time these two teams played againt each other, Lakers were on the winning end and fans could expect the Lakers to win with ease when they meet again.

Where to Watch Magic vs Lakers?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox SportsNet Florida. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.