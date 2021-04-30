Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Orlando Magic at the FedExForum in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup on Friday.

While the Memphis Grizzlies will look to bolster their postseason hopes, the Orlando Magic have only pride to play for, as they are out of playoff contention.

Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr. (#34) of the Orlando Magic

End-of-season fatigue is starting to take a toll on players, resulting in a lot of injuries across teams. The Orlando Magic will suit up against the Memphis Grizzlies without seven players.

Chuma Okeke, who has been incredible in recent outings, is unavailable due to a sprained ankle. Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz have all been sidelined with knee injuries.

Devin Cannady is out after dislocating his right ankle. Terrence Ross is a doubtful starter because of back spasms. Meanwhile, Otto Porter Jr. will also be unavailable for selection due to pain in his left foot.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will see most of their star players take the court, as they have a relatively healthy roster. However, Grayson Allen is listed as doubtful because of an injury to his left hand.

The only other injury concern for the Memphis Grizzlies is Jaren Jackson Jr., who is recovering after sustaining a knock on his left knee.

Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Rookie sensation, Cole Anthony, will likely get another opportunity to dazzle alongside Gary Harris on the backcourt. It could be an intense matchup at the point guard position, but Anthony should be able to hold his own.

Dwayne Bacon could come in as a replacement for Chuma Okeke and team up with James Ennis. Wendell Carter Jr. will likely get the nod once again ahead of Mo Bamba as the starting center.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will make one change after Grayson Allen's injury. The shooting guard will be replaced by Desmond Bane, who will team up with the incredible Ja Morant on the backcourt.

Kyle Anderson is having the best season of his career, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He could occupy the small forward position, with Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas to partner on the frontcourt.

Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon | Power Forward - James Ennis | Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Kyle Anderson | Power Forward - Dillon Brooks | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.