Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, starting lineups, betting tips | Jan. 26, 2024

The Orlando Magic will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA regular season game on Friday night. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Both teams are entering the game on contrasting streaks. The Grizzlies, despite being heavily depleted right now, have won back-to-back games, with the most recent one coming against the Miami Heat with a 105-96 score.

The Magic, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games, dropping their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 126-99.

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The 23-21 Magic and the 17-27 Grizzlies face off on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The game will be aired locally on the Bally Sports networks in Florida and Memphis with the live stream available on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (-205) vs Grizzlies (+170)

Spread: Magic -5.0 (-110) vs Grizzlies +5.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): 211.5

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

This will be the first meeting between the Magic and the Grizzlies this season. The Grizzlies, though, won their last four head-to-head clashes since the 2021-2022 season and five of their last six counting the 2020-2021 campaign.

However, those games were with Ja Morant playing. With Morant headlining the Grizzlies' already-loaded injury list, things could swing in the Magic's favor.

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Starting lineups

Ja Morant has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury, and usual starters Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (ankle) are out until after the All-Star break.

Because of that, the Grizzlies have been starting the game with a quintet that only has Jaren Jackson Jr. as the big name. Joining him in the starting unit are Jacob Gilyard, John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr. and David Roddy. Expect the Grizzlies to start the game with this lineup again.

Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz is listed as probable for the Magic against the Grizzlies, and he could start the game in place of Anthony Black. Expected to start for the Magic are Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Key players, betting tips

Despite their recent win against the Miami Heat, Jaren Jackson Jr. only had 15 points for the Memphis Grizzlies, which is below his point prop of 26.5. Caesar's Sportsbook projects that Jackson might struggle a bit again offensively and will fall below his prop.

Meanwhile, Banchero is projected for a bounce-back after only tallying 18 points for the Magic against the Cavaliers and will go over his prop according to MGM Bet.

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Grizzlies as +170 underdogs over the Magic (-205 favorites). The Grizzlies are +5.0 underdogs against the Magic.

However, take note that the Grizzlies are on a two-game winning run as they return home to face the Magic, who have lost three of four. Expect the Magic to win by a very close margin.

