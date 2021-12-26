×
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Miami Heat's game against the Orlando Magic.
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Miami Heat's game against the Orlando Magic.
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Dec 26, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Preview

The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat will square off at FTX Arena for a 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Magic are coming off a 104-110 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Franz Wagner all scored 20 points or more in that game, but it wasn't enough for Orlando to get over the line. Nevertheless, they fought back well despite being down 15 points at the end of the first quarter, something they can build off of when facing the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Heat are finding their groove again. They recorded their sixth win in ten games in their last match against the Detroit Pistons. Tyler Herro came up big again with a 29-point effort to lead Miami to a close 115-112 win.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic injury report features 12 players. Mo Bamba, Ignas Brazdelkis, Terrence Ross, Moritz Wagner and Mychal Mulder have all been ruled out because of Covid, while Jalen Suggs, E'Twaun Moore, Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams and Jonathan Isaac are all recovering from long-term injuries.

Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have been listed as questionable because of ankle and leg injuries, respectively.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason

Cole Anthony

Questionable

Ankle sprain

Wendell Carter Jr

Questionable

Lower leg injury 

Markelle Fultz

Out 

Knee injury recovery 

Jonathan Isaac

Out

Knee injury recovery 

E’Twaun Moore

Out 

Knee sprain

Michael Carter-Williams

Out 

Ankle injury recovery

Markelle Fultz

Out 

Knee injury recovery 

Terrence Ross

Out 

Covid protocols 

Mychal Mulder

Out 

Covid protocols 

Moritz Wagner

Out 

Covid protocols 

Mo Bamba

Out 

Covid protocols 

Ignas Brazdelkis

Out

Covid protocols 

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have listed seven players on their injury report. Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo have all been sidelined. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker have been listed as questionable.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Dewayne Dedmon

Out

Knee sprain

PJ Tucker

Questionable

Lower Leg injury

Kyle Lowry

Out 

COVID protocols

Jimmy Butler

Questionable

Tail bone contusion

Bam Adebayo

Out

Thumb; torn UCL

Markieff Morris

Out 

Neck; whiplash

Victor Oladipo

Out 

Knee injury recovery

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are likely to continue with the same starting lineup they deployed in their last game if Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. are cleared to play for this game. Anthony will pair up alongside Gary Harris in the backcourt, while Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and Chuma Okeke will complete the rest of the lineup.

Admiral Schofield, Hassani Gravett and Tim Frazier will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will be forced to make changes to their lineup with Dewayne Dedmon and Kyle Lowry sidelined. Duncan Robinson could start as a guard alongside Gabe Vincent, while Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker could play as the forward tandem with Omer Yurtseven at center, completing the frontcourt.

Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Marcus Garrett will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony; Shooting Guard - Gary Harris; Small Forward - Chuma Okeke; Power Forward - Franz Wagner; Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Omer Yurtseven.

Edited by David Nyland
