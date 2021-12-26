Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat will square off at FTX Arena for a 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Magic are coming off a 104-110 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Franz Wagner all scored 20 points or more in that game, but it wasn't enough for Orlando to get over the line. Nevertheless, they fought back well despite being down 15 points at the end of the first quarter, something they can build off of when facing the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Heat are finding their groove again. They recorded their sixth win in ten games in their last match against the Detroit Pistons. Tyler Herro came up big again with a 29-point effort to lead Miami to a close 115-112 win.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic injury report features 12 players. Mo Bamba, Ignas Brazdelkis, Terrence Ross, Moritz Wagner and Mychal Mulder have all been ruled out because of Covid, while Jalen Suggs, E'Twaun Moore, Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams and Jonathan Isaac are all recovering from long-term injuries.

Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. have been listed as questionable because of ankle and leg injuries, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Cole Anthony Questionable Ankle sprain Wendell Carter Jr Questionable Lower leg injury Markelle Fultz Out Knee injury recovery Jonathan Isaac Out Knee injury recovery E’Twaun Moore Out Knee sprain Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle injury recovery Markelle Fultz Out Knee injury recovery Terrence Ross Out Covid protocols Mychal Mulder Out Covid protocols Moritz Wagner Out Covid protocols Mo Bamba Out Covid protocols Ignas Brazdelkis Out Covid protocols

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have listed seven players on their injury report. Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo have all been sidelined. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker have been listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Dewayne Dedmon Out Knee sprain PJ Tucker Questionable Lower Leg injury Kyle Lowry Out COVID protocols Jimmy Butler Questionable Tail bone contusion Bam Adebayo Out Thumb; torn UCL Markieff Morris Out Neck; whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Knee injury recovery

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are likely to continue with the same starting lineup they deployed in their last game if Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. are cleared to play for this game. Anthony will pair up alongside Gary Harris in the backcourt, while Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and Chuma Okeke will complete the rest of the lineup.

Admiral Schofield, Hassani Gravett and Tim Frazier will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will be forced to make changes to their lineup with Dewayne Dedmon and Kyle Lowry sidelined. Duncan Robinson could start as a guard alongside Gabe Vincent, while Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker could play as the forward tandem with Omer Yurtseven at center, completing the frontcourt.

Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Marcus Garrett will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony; Shooting Guard - Gary Harris; Small Forward - Chuma Okeke; Power Forward - Franz Wagner; Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Omer Yurtseven.

