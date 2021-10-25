Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will clash with the Miami Heat on Monday in their fourth game of the 2021-22 NBA season. The match will be played at the FTX Arena in Miami, and will be available for viewing on Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida and NBA League Pass.

The Heat, the hosts of the game, have played one game fewer than their upcoming opponents. On their season debut, the Heat faced the team that knocked them out of the 2020-21 playoffs in the first round - the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although their 42-point win over the Bucks wasn't by any means a redemption of sorts, it could still be considered a sweet start to their new season. They face the Orlando Magic for their third game of the season, where they'll look to return to winning ways after losing to the Indiana Pacers in their second outing.

Unlike Miami, though, the Magic were unable to start their campaign on a positive footing. They were comprehensively beaten by the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks before they bagged their first win of the campaign against the latter in a back-to-back rematch. They will need to be at their offensive best if they wish to beat the Miami Heat, who have exceptional defense.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic Congratulations on your first win, Coach Mose 💙 Congratulations on your first win, Coach Mose 💙 https://t.co/m6X7aug6pY

The Magic roster was riddled with four injured players as the season began. The said players, Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Chuma Okeke, missed Orlando's first three games. They will also miss the team's upcoming match against Miami.

For the team based out of Orlando, injuries don't seem to stop in the new season. On Monday, E'Twaun Moore and Gary Harris will join the list of injured players. Harris, who is recovering from a right hamstring injury, has been marked as questionable, while Moore has been marked out due to a sprained left knee.

Player Name Status Reason Michael Carter-Williams Out Left ankle injury recovery Markelle Fultz Out Left knee injury recovery Gary Harris Questionable Right hamstring recovery Jonathan Isaac Out Left knee injury recovery E'Twaun Moore Out Sprained left knee Chuma Okeke Out Bruised right hip bone

Miami Heat Injury Report

Victor Oladipo, who is recovering from quadriceps surgery, has been unavailable this season and will continue to do so for an indefinite period of time. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra had this to say about Oladipo's return, as reported in an article by the Sports Illustrated:

“I do not have a timeline for Vic, but he has had a tremendous offseason. He’s encouraged by the work and progress. We’re encouraged by that. And now we’ll just continue to see where it goes."

Kyle Lowry, one of the new signings who migrated from Toronto to Florida for a 'championship bid', is questionable for Monday's game after missing the game against the Indiana Pacers due to a sprained left ankle.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Lowry Questionable Sprained left ankle Victor Oladipo Out Right knee injury recovery

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Orlando will likely start the game with Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner on the frontcourt. Their backcourt, meanwhile, will be handled by Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. Terrence Ross, who has performed decently while coming off the bench, should be a crucial player while rotating the starters.

Miami Heat

With Lowry out, the Heat will have to fill the vacant PG spot with another player. So far they have chosen to start Tyler Herro off the bench. He could start against Orlando on Monday as the PG. He will be joined by Duncan Robinson on the backcourt, while Jimmy Butler starts alongside Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker on the frontcourt on Monday.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Tyler Herro | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

