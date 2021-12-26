Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - December 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic travel to Miami to take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena, in Miami, Florida on Sunday. This is a matchup between two teams with contrasting fortunes at the two extreme ends of the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat will be looking to gain some ground on the third-placed Milwaukee Bucks by earning another win. The Heat have won their last two and four of their last six games. They find themselves just three games behind leaders Brooklyn Nets and will be hoping to repeat the heroics of two seasons ago and reach the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are having a nightmare of a season as they find themselves 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic only a game ahead of the Detroit Pistons, who are rock bottom. However, Orlando have won two of their last three games against the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks respectively.

This could prove to be an unexpectedly tricky matchup for the Miami Heat as the Orlando Magic have had some big scalps this season when it was least expected given their form.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, December 26th, 3:30 PM ET [Monday, December 27th, 2 AM]

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic last time out against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Orlando Magic are placed 14th in the highly competitive Eastern Conference with a 7-26 record as their abysmal season rolls on. They have won just two games on the road all season long and going to Miami is a terrifying prospect at the moment.

However, they have earned the odd impressive win this season as the Orlando Magic have beaten the likes of the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets. They also narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets by only a single possession.

With very little aspirations at the moment and a proper rebuild in the process, the Orlando Magic have very little motivation to travel to Miami and beat the Heat. But with nothing to lose, they could end up being formidable opposition for the Heat.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

One of the few bright spots in what has been a tumultuous campaign, Cole Anthony has been one of the main attractions for the Orlando Magic this season. In just his third season in the NBA, the point guard has the swagger of a veteran and has the skill set to go ballistic on any given night.

Cole Anthony is currently averaging 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting better than 35% from beyond the arc and over 87% from the free throw line. He has scored over 30 points on three occasions this season, and his best performance of the season so far came in the win against the Jazz where he dropped 33 points. He shot 65% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from downtown that night.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony, G - Gary Harris, F - Franz Wagner, F - Wendell Carter Jr., C - Robin Lopez

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat have assembled a roster with championship aspirations after last season's disappointing Eastern Conference first-round loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. They currently find themselves as the fourth seed in the East and just three games behind leaders Brooklyn Nets.

Miami have won two on the bounce and will be hoping to make it three against the Orlando Magic. Playing essentially without a recognized center, the Heat have done incredibly well when all things considered. The likes of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson stepped up and delivered when the veterans have gone missing.

With championship aspirations, the Miami Heat are one of the favorites to go deep in the Eastern Conference. Coach Spoelstra's men are hoping for another shot at the NBA title, like they did in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Key Player - Tyler Herro

One of the heavy favorites to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, Tyler Herro has been playing like a man possessed this season for the Miami Heat. Herro is currently averaging 20.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting the ball better than 39% from beyond the arc and higher than 44% from the field.

In just his third season in the NBA, Tyler Herro, after the disappointment of last year, has come out playing like a potential All-Star. He provides an offensive burst when coming off the bench and has been closing the game out for the Heat this season as well.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Tyler Herro is the 1st player in Heat franchise history to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game off the bench. Tyler Herro is the 1st player in Heat franchise history to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game off the bench. https://t.co/2Z3tx6VFXh

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Tyler Herro, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Max Strus, F - PJ Tucker, C - Omer Yurtseven

Magic vs Heat Match Prediction

One of the best teams in the NBA takes on one of the worst in this matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat. With sharpshooters like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, the Miami Heat possess far too much firepower to not win this game against the Magic.

Where to watch the Magic vs Heat game?

The game between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat will be broadcast on local TV like BSSUN and BSFL. You can also catch the action on the NBA League Pass.

