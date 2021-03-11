Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In his first game back after the All-Star break, Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic visit the American Airlines Arena for a face-off with the Miami Heat. The Magic are in desperate need of a win as they enter this matchup on a five-game losing streak and injuries have cost them this season.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have turned it around for themselves, they had a subpar start to the season but have now found rhythm and consistency. The Heat have won eight of their last 9 games and they look to grab an easy win against the Magic.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 11th; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, March 12th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat have been on an incredible run of late. They are 18-18 for the season with their chuck of victories coming in the past few weeks themselves. Jimmy Butler has kept his injury issues behind him and is now leading the team in points, assists, steals and PER (Player Efficiency Rating) since his return.

Bam Adebayo has been amazing as well, averaging a near double-double with 19.2 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Advertisement

In other news, the Miami Heat have issued a statement stating that they are cooperating with the league after their center, Meyers Leonard, said an anti-Semitic slur on a live-stream via Twitch.

Heat center Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely after using anti-Semitic slur on a livestream, team says. Miami is cooperating with NBA's investigation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, their sophomore, Tyler Herro, has continued to be impressive. He is averaging 15.8 points off the bench while also grabbing 5.7 boards and dishing out 3.6 assists.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans

Jimmy Butler is the team's "Swiss Army knife". He does everything on the floor to ensure a win and his hustle and leadership is something that stats cannot measure.

Advertisement

He leads the Miami Heat in points, assists and steals and is second-highest in rebounds while also third-highest in blocks. He is the Heat's most valuable player and the city's title-hopes lie with him.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kendrick Nunn, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Jimmy Butler, F - Kelly Olynyk, C - Bam Adebayo.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers

The Orlando Magic had an amazing start to the season but injuries plagued the team and they are now 13-23 with 14th place in the Eastern Conference. On a positive note, their center Nikola Vucevic earned his 2nd All-Star selection this season.

He finished runner-up for the Skills Challenge and is also one of only twelve players averaging a double-double this season.

Advertisement

Looking forward to getting back on the court Thursday 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ms1d1Wk76u — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 9, 2021

Evan Fournier and Terrance Ross are the team's second and third scoring options after Vucevic. Both have been averaging over 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Their rookie Cole Anthony has been impressive as well.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic is the only player on the team who has been consistent this season. In addition to leading the team in points and rebounds, he is also second-highest in steals and blocks.

Vucevic has been linked to several NBA trade rumors as many fans and analysts believe he might be wasting his talents on a non-winning team like the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Michael Carter-Williams, G - Dwyane Bacon, F - Terrance Ross, F - Al-Farouq Aminu, C - Nikola Vucevic.

Magic vs Heat Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Miami Heat are overwhelming favorites to win this game. They are largely healthy whereas the Orlando Magic are riddled with injuries in their starting lineup. The Heat have also won eight of their past nine games and could easily grab a victory against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Nikola Vucevic and Bam Adebayo will be fighting in the paint and their rebounding battle will be crucial for this matchup.

Where to watch the Magic vs Heat game?

The Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat game will be broadcast locally on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Florida in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA MVP of the Year 2021: March Power Ranking