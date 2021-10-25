Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at FTX Arena on Monday.

The rebuilding Magic had an underwhelming start to their campaign, losing their first two games comprehensively. Nevertheless, they bounced back in style in their previous outing, beating the New York Knicks 110-104.

Meanwhile, the Heat suffered their first loss of the season against the Indiana Pacers in their last game. They lost the tie 91-102 in overtime.

Match Details

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time - Monday, October 25th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 26th, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic stepped up their game on both ends of the floor to secure their first win of the season against the New York Knicks.

They conceded over 120 points and scored less than 100 points in their first two matches. That changed in their last outing as they limited the Knicks to 102 points and recorded their first 100-point game.

Cole Anthony came up big with 29 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists on the night, while Terrence Ross played a solid cameo off the bench, tallying 22 points.

The Orlando Magic made the difference with their aggressive style of play and got to the free-throw line 34 times during the game. They made 26 of them, nine more than the New York Knicks, who attempted 25 free throws on the night. That made a huge difference in the eventual outcome of the contest.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony in action during Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic desperately needed a player like Cole Anthony to step up. The guard did just that, and the Magic ended up recording a win.

Anthony sets the tone for the team offensively. That will be important against the Miami Heat as they are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - Jalen Suggs | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mohammed Bamba

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat did a tremendous job of cutting down a 10-point deficit heading into halftime against the Indiana Pacers. They ran out of steam in overtime, though, getting outscored 16-5 in that stretch.

The Heat did not shoot the ball as well as they would have liked. They made just 38.5% of their field goals, including 9 of 33 from beyond the arc.

Tyler Herro continued his superb run, recording a game-high 30 points. Jimmy Butler (19 points) and Bam Adebayo (17 points) struggled on offense all night.

The Miami Heat were without Kyle Lowry against the Pacers. He suffered an ankle sprain before the game. He is listed as questionable as of now.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler at Miami Heat Media Day

Jimmy Butler needs to contribute more on offense for the Miami Heat. It will make a great deal of difference, especially with the uncertainty over Kyle Lowry's presence for the game.

With the kind of form Tyler Herro is in, the Heat will have an easier path to victory over the Orlando Magic if Butler starts scoring big as well.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Magic vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are the overwhelming favorites to win the game against the Orlando Magic. They have a better squad on paper. Aside from their recent loss to the Pacers, Erick Spoelstra's men have been in much better form, which gives them the upper hand in Monday's home fixture.

Where to watch Magic vs Heat

The game between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat will be televised locally on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

